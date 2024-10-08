Hindu Temple Abu Dhabi: reel gets 1 million views!

I visited the Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi 2 weeks ago. I was surprised by their rule that pens are not allowed inside. This was not called out anywhere. The BAPS Hindu temple doesn't have a cloakroom facility to keep our stuff. So only option is to lose our pens and go inside or don't go inside. I had gone to BAPS Hindu temple using public transport, so didn't have an option to keep my pens inside tour bus or cab.

The entire temple is made of marble and hard rock, so there is no way anyone can write anything using a pen. So I found the rule odd, made a short reel of the same and within the week the reel has amassed 1 million organic views.

Watch the reel below (watch on Instagram)

Many commented about John Wick movie in which hero kills people just using pens. Many others questioned why I was carrying a pen- If I knew the rule I would have left them at hotel. Pens are still needed to fill immigration forms and other reasons while traveling. We had a few in our bags.

The BAPS Hindu temple is a small and beautiful temple. As you enter, there is a place to keep our foot wear. After that we climb several steps up to the temple and see various colourful idols.

Next attraction is the pure veg food court which sells good food at reasonable price. Idly sambar, Lemon rice, Upma etc are at 10-12 AED (around 250-300 INR). Full thali at 30 AED and so on. They could have given a separate access to food court area.



Things to know about visiting BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dabhi