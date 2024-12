As I was scouting for a place to stay near Moodubidire (also spelt as Moodbidre, Mudubidire), a town 50 kms from Mangaluru, Booking.com didn't have any options but Makemytrip listed Ballal Tourist, which seemed like a decent choice.

Ballal tourist hotel is 1 km from Moodubidire bus stop, so needs a bit of walk but is in a calm location compared to city center.

Ballal tourist has AC and Non AC rooms- nothing fancy, bare minimum. We booked Non AC rooms costing about 800 INR per night. Problem with their NON AC room is that windows are sealed and can't be opened. So we're limited to what air ceiling fan can rotate and circulate. Allowing openable window would have got us some cool breeze from outside.

Ballal tourist has 24 hour check in policy- you can check in at 4 PM and check out at next day 4 PM, which is very convenient.

The bathroom had a bathtub but no way to close it. So had to stand on the tub and take a shower.

Floor numbers are badly planned. Like rooms 302 are in 4th floor. Would have been better to rename them as 402 so that people don't get confused.



Ballal tourist has a restaurant in first floor, which serves decent veg food. But they seem to close early in the evening. 7 PM they were closed. Had to go to town.

Overall Hotel Ballal Tourist is a decent stay option when in Moodubidire- Nothing luxurious, nothing fancy, bare minimum standard hotel room in budget.

Their walk in rates seem to be more than makemytrip rates.



Balla tourist Home Moodubidire: Summary:

Good Can be improved Pricing

Close to main road

Lots of rooms

24 hour check out -Restaurant timings - Maintenance

Nearby: Karkala Bahubali * Nagundi falls * Kadalakere Nisarga Dhama * Savira Kambada Basadi