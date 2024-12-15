 eNidhi 2024 Travel summary - eNidhi India Travel Blog

eNidhi 2024 Travel summary

Sunday, December 15, 2024

This is how my year of 2024 went. 6 new countries visited, 5 new airlines, finally visited Africa!

10 Countries visited in 2024 (6 New, 4 repeat)

  1. Albania (First time)
  2. Romania (First time)
  3. Malta (First time)
  4. Kazakhstan (First time)
  5. Taiwan (First time)
  6. Egypt (First time)
  7. Greece (Repeat)
  8. Italy (Repeat)
  9. UAE (Repeat)
  10. Vietnam (Repeat)  

5 New airlines flown in 2024: 

  • Kuwait Air,  (24k INR return ticket to Athens from Mumbai was very cheap)
  • Malta Air, 
  • Air Seychelles (Cairo to Abu Dhabi, operated for Etihad)
  • Fly Arystan, (7400 INR Delhi-Almaty return ticket)
  • Aegean Airways
  • Air Arabia 
  • Etihad, Air Asia, WizzAir, Ryanair, Indigo repeat

 


Domestic Trips in 2024

Domestic flights are very expensive and I have limited options from Udupi/Mangaluru

  • Chikmagalur weekend trip
  • Goa for a few days
  • Bengaluru for a weekend
  • Srinagar, Gulmarg for 3 days in March
  • Ranipuram, Bekal Kerala trip in August
  • Mysuru in December end

2024 Month wise breakup

Jan 2024: A 2 week trip to Europe, thanks to a 24k return ticket on Kuwait Air & an existing visa

Feb 2024: Back from Europe, visited Kambala and Kite Festival near Mangaluru

March 2024: A short visit to Delhi for a Fintech event, trip to Almaty, Kazaksthan + a weekend trip to Srinagar

April 2024: Visited Taiwan for a week despite earthquake risk. This was 3rd international trip for 2024 and immigration officer asked what do I do and more questions. No more international trips till September 2024

Taiwan visa guide * Trip expense report * Why should we visit Taiwan *

May 2024: Only local visits- Hire Bhaskara Dam, Sky dining

June 2024: No travels-heavy rains

July 2024: Short visit to Bhatkal to visit tiger falls & a 3 day trip to Goa. No other travel due to heavy rains.

Aug 2024: Kerala- Bekal, Ranipuram, Karnataka- Theerthahalli, Shivamogga side, short weekend visit to Bengaluru, visited Kavaledurga fort twice!

September 2024: Local visit around Shivamogga, Africa calling- my first visit to an African country- Egypt with a 2 day stopover holiday in Abu Dhabi.

Egypt visa experience * Egypt Trip Expense * Planning Egypt Visit *

October 2024: Back from Africa, few local visits, another trip Vietnam's Da Nang area. Had planned Seychelles- had to cancel as it was coming out too expensive, thought of Lakshadweep- again too many rules and too much expense- finally settled for visiting Vietnam as I had not been to Da Nang area earlier.

Da Nang planning guide *

November 2024: Back from Vietnam via Kochi, Surfing in Mulki, Stay at Kalinga, Agumbe, few local trips with visiting friends.

December 2024: Weekend at Kuduremukh (JLR Bhagavati nature camp), Mysuru visit. Cancelled a visit to TN due to heavy rain.

Awaiting google maps timeline for 2024

Overall 2024 has been good. Except June, almost every month I had some travel or the other. 5 international trips visiting 6 new countries, some travel locally. 

2025 Plans: Have few trips planned to Baku, Fiji, Georgia, Armenia etc. Let us see how it goes.

How was your 2024?

