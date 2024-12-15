eNidhi 2024 Travel summary

This is how my year of 2024 went. 6 new countries visited, 5 new airlines, finally visited Africa!

10 Countries visited in 2024 (6 New, 4 repeat)



Albania (First time)

Romania (First time) Malta (First time) Kazakhstan (First time) Taiwan (First time) Egypt (First time) Greece (Repeat) Italy (Repeat) UAE (Repeat) Vietnam (Repeat)

5 New airlines flown in 2024:

Kuwait Air, (24k INR return ticket to Athens from Mumbai was very cheap)



Malta Air,

Air Seychelles (Cairo to Abu Dhabi, operated for Etihad)



Fly Arystan, (7400 INR Delhi-Almaty return ticket)



Aegean Airways

Air Arabia

Etihad, Air Asia, WizzAir, Ryanair, Indigo repeat



Domestic Trips in 2024

Domestic flights are very expensive and I have limited options from Udupi/Mangaluru



Chikmagalur weekend trip

Goa for a few days



Bengaluru for a weekend



Srinagar, Gulmarg for 3 days in March

Ranipuram, Bekal Kerala trip in August

Mysuru in December end

2024 Month wise breakup

Jan 2024: A 2 week trip to Europe, thanks to a 24k return ticket on Kuwait Air & an existing visa



Feb 2024: Back from Europe, visited Kambala and Kite Festival near Mangaluru



March 2024: A short visit to Delhi for a Fintech event, trip to Almaty, Kazaksthan + a weekend trip to Srinagar



April 2024: Visited Taiwan for a week despite earthquake risk. This was 3rd international trip for 2024 and immigration officer asked what do I do and more questions. No more international trips till September 2024



Taiwan visa guide * Trip expense report * Why should we visit Taiwan *



May 2024: Only local visits- Hire Bhaskara Dam, Sky dining



June 2024: No travels-heavy rains



July 2024: Short visit to Bhatkal to visit tiger falls & a 3 day trip to Goa. No other travel due to heavy rains.



Aug 2024: Kerala- Bekal, Ranipuram, Karnataka- Theerthahalli, Shivamogga side, short weekend visit to Bengaluru, visited Kavaledurga fort twice!



September 2024: Local visit around Shivamogga, Africa calling- my first visit to an African country- Egypt with a 2 day stopover holiday in Abu Dhabi.

Egypt visa experience * Egypt Trip Expense * Planning Egypt Visit *

October 2024: Back from Africa, few local visits, another trip Vietnam's Da Nang area. Had planned Seychelles- had to cancel as it was coming out too expensive, thought of Lakshadweep- again too many rules and too much expense- finally settled for visiting Vietnam as I had not been to Da Nang area earlier.

Da Nang planning guide *



November 2024: Back from Vietnam via Kochi, Surfing in Mulki, Stay at Kalinga, Agumbe, few local trips with visiting friends.



December 2024: Weekend at Kuduremukh (JLR Bhagavati nature camp), Mysuru visit. Cancelled a visit to TN due to heavy rain.



Awaiting google maps timeline for 2024



Overall 2024 has been good. Except June, almost every month I had some travel or the other. 5 international trips visiting 6 new countries, some travel locally.

2025 Plans: Have few trips planned to Baku, Fiji, Georgia, Armenia etc. Let us see how it goes.

How was your 2024?

