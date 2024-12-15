eNidhi 2024 Travel summary
This is how my year of 2024 went. 6 new countries visited, 5 new airlines, finally visited Africa!
10 Countries visited in 2024 (6 New, 4 repeat)
- Albania (First time)
- Romania (First time)
- Malta (First time)
- Kazakhstan (First time)
- Taiwan (First time)
- Egypt (First time)
- Greece (Repeat)
- Italy (Repeat)
- UAE (Repeat)
- Vietnam (Repeat)
5 New airlines flown in 2024:
- Kuwait Air, (24k INR return ticket to Athens from Mumbai was very cheap)
- Malta Air,
- Air Seychelles (Cairo to Abu Dhabi, operated for Etihad)
- Fly Arystan, (7400 INR Delhi-Almaty return ticket)
- Aegean Airways
- Air Arabia
- Etihad, Air Asia, WizzAir, Ryanair, Indigo repeat
Domestic Trips in 2024
Domestic flights are very expensive and I have limited options from Udupi/Mangaluru
- Chikmagalur weekend trip
- Goa for a few days
- Bengaluru for a weekend
- Srinagar, Gulmarg for 3 days in March
- Ranipuram, Bekal Kerala trip in August
- Mysuru in December end
2024 Month wise breakup
Jan 2024: A 2 week trip to Europe, thanks to a 24k return ticket on Kuwait Air & an existing visa
Feb 2024: Back from Europe, visited Kambala and Kite Festival near Mangaluru
March 2024: A short visit to Delhi for a Fintech event, trip to Almaty, Kazaksthan + a weekend trip to Srinagar
April 2024: Visited Taiwan for a week despite earthquake risk. This was 3rd international trip for 2024 and immigration officer asked what do I do and more questions. No more international trips till September 2024
Taiwan visa guide * Trip expense report * Why should we visit Taiwan *
May 2024: Only local visits- Hire Bhaskara Dam, Sky dining
June 2024: No travels-heavy rains
July 2024: Short visit to Bhatkal to visit tiger falls & a 3 day trip to Goa. No other travel due to heavy rains.
Aug 2024: Kerala- Bekal, Ranipuram, Karnataka- Theerthahalli, Shivamogga side, short weekend visit to Bengaluru, visited Kavaledurga fort twice!
September 2024: Local visit around Shivamogga, Africa calling- my first visit to an African country- Egypt with a 2 day stopover holiday in Abu Dhabi.
Egypt visa experience * Egypt Trip Expense * Planning Egypt Visit *
October 2024: Back from Africa, few local visits, another trip Vietnam's Da Nang area. Had planned Seychelles- had to cancel as it was coming out too expensive, thought of Lakshadweep- again too many rules and too much expense- finally settled for visiting Vietnam as I had not been to Da Nang area earlier.
November 2024: Back from Vietnam via Kochi, Surfing in Mulki, Stay at Kalinga, Agumbe, few local trips with visiting friends.
December 2024: Weekend at Kuduremukh (JLR Bhagavati nature camp), Mysuru visit. Cancelled a visit to TN due to heavy rain.
Awaiting google maps timeline for 2024
Overall 2024 has been good. Except June, almost every month I had some travel or the other. 5 international trips visiting 6 new countries, some travel locally.
2025 Plans: Have few trips planned to Baku, Fiji, Georgia, Armenia etc. Let us see how it goes.
How was your 2024?
