 Taiwan trip expense report: 94k for 7 days - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Taiwan trip expense report: 94k for 7 days

Sunday, April 28, 2024

This post shares my Taiwan trip expense report so that you can plan yours. I ended up spending little more than what I was hoping to, because Taiwan is a bit expensive.

ExpenseAmount (INR)Remarks
Flight35000BOM-TPE via SIN, Singapore airline
Stay (8 nights)135003 night Taipei
1 night Liuqiu
3 night Kaohsiung
1 night Mumbai

1600/night approx
Food165002000 INR/day approx
Travel250002 high speed train tickets
2 day trips
Local transport, ferry, rental costs
Udupi-Mumbai train
Other3700Sim card, roaming

Total: 93700 INR

Expense Breakdown

Flight: 

Flight expense took one third of the share. I had booked ticket to Taipei with Singapore airline almost an year in advance. I paid 24675 or so. The same flight 1 month prior had increased to 88k INR. However another friend who was flexible with dates got it for 36000 return just 1 month in advance. Low cost airlines like VietJet, Air Asia etc might offer tickets to Taipei for 25000-30000 INR return

Stay:

Most hostels in Taipei cost 600 to 850 TWD per night (1500-2200). You may find a few more a bit cheaper but I chose ones within walking distance from a train station. Liuqiu island visit was not in my original plan, so ended up spending an extra night while I had a booking in Kaohsiung. Because I was starting from Udupi planned 1 night in Mumbai as well, thus spending 15% of the total or about 13500 on stay. If I had planned better, I could have got stay expense under 10000 INR.

Detailed posts on hostels I stayed in Taiwan coming soon.

Local travel:

Local travel took about 27% of the expenses. That is around 25000 INR

  • One day trip costing 6800 INR, (Beitou and Yangmingshan One-Day Tour)
  • Another day trip costing 2800 INR (Yehliu Geopark, Jiufen, Shifen, and Golden Waterfall Day Tour)
  • Two high speed rail tickets costing 7700 INR (2980 TWD)
  • Udupi-Mumbai train tickets- around 2000 INR
  • 2 ferry tickets costing 500 TWD or 1300 INR 
  • Scooter rental in Liuqiu- 350 TWD or 900 INR
  • Above items add about 21000 INR. Rest were spent in local travel (easy pay card recharge), auto charges in Mumbai/Udupi and a few tourist attraction entry tickets.

Food: 

I had carried couple of ready to eat items from India but that lasted just 2 out of 7 days. Rest of the days I bought ready to eat pre- cooked rice from supermarket, ate at restaurants couple of times or managed with fruits and bread items from supermarket. I ended up spending almost 2000 INR per day on food. I could have cut down on food expense if I had been a bit more careful and planned well.

  • A hostel I stayed in Taipei- sleepbox hostel didn't have a working kitchen, so couldn't cook much.
  • Visited on overpriced Thai Restaurant in Liuqiu island, which I should have avoided. Ended up spending more than 1000 INR for a bowl of noodle and soup.
  • A pack of oranges and a bottle of juice costs 200-230 TWD or 500-600 INR
  • There are Indian restaurants- but a basic meal and a drink will cost you 200-400 TWD (600-1000 INR)

Overall I spent around 93700 for my 7 day trip to Taiwan + Udupi to Mumbai & Mumbai to Udupi journey. One week in Bali or Thailand would have probably cost half as much. Taiwan is a bit expensive compared to other south east Asian countries. I could have cut it down to under 85000 INR if I had planned better. This is more than my 2016 trip to Japan (which cost me about 66k), but then inflation over 8 years also need to be factored. 13000 INR per day is bit more than my South Korea trip last year- 1.1 lakh for 10 days) but this time I was alone.

Leave a Comment

No comments

Appreciate your efforts and interests to comment. Comments may be moderated due to increased spam. Will ideally respond to comments within few days.Use Anonymous option if you don't wish to leave your name/ID behind- Shrinidhi

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.