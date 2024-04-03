Taiwan trip after 2024 massive earthquake

I was scheduled to travel to Taipei (Taiwan's capital) on 5th April night from Mumbai and reach there on 6th April evening. While I got eVisa and was finalizing my plan, on 3rd April morning I woke up to the news of massive earthquake hitting Taiwan.

As I gathered more news about the natural calamity, I had to make a decision. Should I cancel or postpone my trip or proceed with original plan with caution.

This post shares my analysis and decision process. I am not saying my approach is best- but you can go through and make your own judgement.

Money already committed to the trip:

35k for flight- non refundable



9k for couple of day trips (free to cancel upto 24 hours prior)

Hostel bookings worth 10-12k, possible to cancel till 24-48 hours prior

Udupi-Mumbai travel, stay- around 3k INR



Other things- roaming, local trains, more day trips etc I had not yet spent, so no loss. A total of 40-45k is what i would lose if I cancel the trip because of earthquake. SQ may allow rescheduling for lesser loss. Not sure.

Risks if I proceed with the journey

Aftershocks, more earthquakes or tsunami that may occur after my arrival will spoil the plans and add to more risk

As nation will be focused on restoring damage to roads, buildings etc, tourism is not the focus and many attractions/services might be closed if needed or deemed non essential

City not at its best, people not in their best of moods- an overall experience will be bit compromised

If any vital service like intercity train or airport etc is closed for any reason, it might impact my travel plan.

Any partially damaged building is a risk to residents, pedestrians till it is spotted and fixed.

Below is my current assessment

Most damage is on the east coast- Hualien and nearby- as my trip was very short (1 week) I had decided to skip east coast and focus on Taipei and Kaosiung towns. The damage to these towns are minimum.

Most essential services- airports, trains, metros are operating right now

My tour operator in Taipei confirmed there is no impact or damage and their tours are ON as per plan

Japan has reduced tsunami warming to "observation"

Even if I reschedule no guarantee that next date all will go fine. There is always some risk.

There is still 4 days before I land in Taipei- enough time for restoring any vital damages in the city and things may stabilize.

There is still some risk that some services may not operate, I may suffer from loss/inconvenience/delay. Those risks are part of any travel plan. I would rather go and face it than back off fearing risks.

After reaching I may have to tweak my plans a bit based on ground realities.

Latest updates on CNN about Taiwan Earthquake 2024 here

