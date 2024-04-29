New resort at Kollur: Mahalakshmi antarvanam resort

There is a new resort that has come up in Kollur. Not really new, an existing one with new management and a fair bit of refurbishment, named Mahalakshmi Antarvanam resort.

The Mahalakshmi Antarvanam resort is about 6 kms from Kollur Mookambika temple and 1 km from main road/Halkal junction. The Mahalakshmi Antarvanam resort has a pool, 3 types of rooms with a nice view of the Kodachadri hills and also a dormitory option.





The dormitory has beds for 10 people. However they will not let you book a single bed. You will have to book the entire dormitory- about 12000 INR per night. Ideal for large groups. Comes to around 1200 per head which is reasonable. (GST extra)

The pool

The cheapest of the rooms cost 4500 + 18% GST while the most expensive room costs around 5500 + 18% GST- that is roughly 5400 to 6500 INR per night per room.

I was told restaurant is NOT operational. We were offered that if we order food will be brought from Kollur town and delivered. Maybe they don’t have enough customers to run a restaurant or restaurant is not ready yet.

The resort is NOT available online yet, you can book them by calling them.

The other popular stay option in Kolluru is JLR’s Ane Jhari camp. JLR Ane Jhari camp rates start at 1800 INR for dormitory and 4200 INR for 2 people in a tented cottage. Slightly cheaper than Mahalakshmi Antarvanam resort and includes 3 times meals and some activities. Of course lots of budget options are available in Kollur town.





Map location for Kolluru Mahalakshmi Antarvanam resort: [Map link]

Contact number: 08073854446

Looks like they are available on Goibibo as of now.





Note: I didn’t stay in above resort, nor I was paid to write this. I saw the new resort board, so decided to walk in and check it out. Sharing what I observed. Please use your discretion.

