Kalinga CRE Agumbe: Tent stay experience, review

Two years ago, August 2022 I had a short visit to Kalinga CRE in Agumbe. Recently I visited again and spent a night at Kalinga Mane in Agumbe. This post shares my experience and helps you decide if Kalinga CRE is worth considering for a stay while in Agumbe area.

We reached Kalinga CRE by about 3.20 PM. The roads are as bad as previous year, needs a bit of off roading and they have put up some sign boards along the way. But even sedans have reached Kalinga so nothing much to worry.

Kalinga CRE's cheapest accommodation is tent. It costs INR 1200 per day + tax, taking to 1500+. Only breakfast and evening tea is included. Dinner/Lunch cost about 600 INR each. We optioned for tent stay + dinner, which cost us about 2200 INR all in, inclusive of taxes. (If you carry your own tent it will cost some 1000 INR + tax, only another 10% less).

We had to chose two tents and pay about 4400 total because next option is a cottage, which costs about 6000 INR + meals extra. There are no rooms/cottages in 3000-4000 INR price range similar to Jungle Lodges.



WiFi: WiFi in Kalinga is unreliable. Whole evening I was trying to connect mobile to Wifi but it wouldn't connect. However when I tried connecting using laptop, it did connect. Next day morning was bit better. Airtel mobile signal was zero. So overall, do not count on internet & mobile. If you're lucky you may get.

Activities: Kalinga has a set of activities listed on their website A nature walk at 2 PM/11 AM

Another evening walk at 5 PM Night walk at 9 PM A documentary show at 7 PM about king cobra, its rescue, mating etc



An early morning bird watching walk at 7.30 AM Unlike Jungle lodges, these activities are not complementary or included in stay package. Need to pay about 350 INR extra per person per activity. So if you chose 4 activities, another 1500 INR extra per person. Some of the activities are weather dependent and may not happen in case of rain etc. Also if there is a large group, smaller group may not a any preference.

You will also need some items like torches, shoes and other accessories for the night walk. If available staff may let you borrow one. Plan and bring them with you. Our evening walk went fine- spotted a snake, few frogs and nothing more. Night walk spotted a snake, a centipede, few more frogs, a grasshopper etc A detailed documentary was shown about life of snakes, particularly King Cobra, king cobra rescue operations, mating etc.

Dinner had 5-6 items- Chapathi, rice, daal, rasam, curd, pallya, sabji and one non veg item

Morning walk spotted a drongo, a malabar squirrel, few more insets. Breakfast had rice balls, Mangaluru buns, banana and coffee We checked out after breakfast. A large group of school kids from Bengaluru had checked in and all the staff were busy attending to them

Overall a good forest experience. Bit of a trouble reaching there, tent stay is not the most comforting option.

Things to keep in mind if you're planning a visit to Kalinga CRE Kalinga is NOT a resort or luxury hotel with lots of support staff, facilities etc. Kalinga is a research center with limited staff, resources, volunteers etc. Keep your expectations in check

Lots of walking is involved. Not very suitable for elderly folks or those who do not have basic fitness

Do some research, come prepared with essential items like shoes, torches etc.

Be prepared to get bitten by leeches

They have a 10 PM light off policy. No bonfire, no loud music, not at all a party spot. Go somewhere else if these are your intentions

Kalinga is best suited for those who wish to experience nature up close, learn about rainforests, snakes etc. Kalinga Mane has limited accommodation option- about 7 tents, ideally suitable for 1 person but can take 2 plus a few cottage options which cost 6k onwards. They get sold out on weekends easily. Do plan well.

The tent section doesn't get any light or charging sockets. You'll be completely on your own, will have to go to reception area for charging and use a common bathroom some 100 meters away. We had a green pit viper venous snake some 10-15 meters from my tent. Was too close for comfort, so asked if we can be upgraded to cottage, but staff said she (the viper snake) had eaten few days ago and won't need anything for next 15 days- very reassuring- later found a scorpio next to tent- this too we were asked to take a stick and shoo it away. Luckily we survived the night without any issues but no luck getting upgrade to cottage.