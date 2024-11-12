Sujet Hotel Da Nang: review

I booked Sujet Hotel in Da Nang primarily because it was very close to airport. My plan was to just walk into my hotel from airport not having to worry about airport taxi. This post shares my review of Sujet hotel after staying there for 2 nights in dorm and 6 nights in a private room.

The dorm: Basic and standard setup- we get a locker, a bedside lamp, charging socket and common bathroom and toilet access. Great value for deal for about 300-400 INR per night. Kitchen access is common.

The room: Sujet hotel has 2-3 types of rooms- one with window costs maximum, other rooms have all the facilities but no window. Room costs about 1500 INR onwards per night and come with a microwave oven, sink, kettle, TV, bathroom.

Having a mini kitchen was a blessing- we could cook basic food right inside not having to go outside or use common kitchen.

Housekeeping was good.

WiFi was decent.

Pros:

Da Nang airport 2.2 kms,

Dragon bridge 1 km

Indian restaurant- 800 meters

Can book few tours from them

Unlimited drinking water, kitchen access, mixed & female dorms, private rooms.



Cons

Last 50 meters you've to walk- cars can't get in the lane in which hotel is located

Beach is 3 kms away, bit too far to walk

Except a small Buddhist temple, nothing much exciting to see or do nearby- more travel is needed



The Sujet hotel is a standard hotel in Da Nang, nothing fancy, nothing luxurious. Served my purpose. If you have more money to spend you may wish to select a hotel closer to the beach- will be bit far from airport but closer to beach and other options.

If you're OK with multiple check-in, check out, then stay in Sujet on your day or arrival or day of departure, rest of the day book hotel in Hoi An or closer to beach in Da Nang. Else you can stay put in one place and travel locally- two wheelers are very convenient way.

