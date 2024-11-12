Hoi An coconut boat ride experience

Coconut boat ride is one of the interesting activity in Hoi An for the family. Coconut boat ride involves getting into a small circular boat (same as coracle we use in India), going for a ride in the river, enjoying some additional activities (at extra cost) and returning.

There're some guys who have mastered the art of rotating their boat rapidly by balancing their weight distribution. If you wish to get into the boat and enjoy a fast spin, it will cost you additional 100000 VND per person (about 350 INR). Watch below reel.

There're some vendors selling photography on the river- they sit in their boat with camera and printer and can click and give you a printout on the spot.

Few other vendors have setup a music boat- saw a group listening to music and dancing.

I didn't find any vendor selling stuff like juice and snacks though. Maybe they are there, I didn't spot.

There're many restaurants, bigger ships, shops along the path. If interested you can ask your boat driver to stop by them.



The coconut boat ride lasts about 30-35 minutes (though if you ask they will say 45 minutes). Fee we paid was about 100000 VND per person. Later I found that it is on the higher side- you can try your luck bargaining. Klook sells them for about 300 INR.

Each boat can take only 2 people max.



As you enter coconut village area several people approach you asking for coconut boat ride- if you agree they will guide you to where their operators are waiting, help you park your car/two wheeler and get into the boat.

If you have an hour to spare and few hundred rupees to spend, you can enjoy a ride in coconut boats in Hoi An, Vietnam. Alternatively you can take a regular boat ride in Hoi An's ancient town/night market area, that will be less dramatic but more convenient to reach compared to coconut boat ride's start location.

