First time visiting Standup Comedy in BLR (Just BLR, Brigade Road)

I visited for the first time an offline standup comedy event. There is a pub in MG Road named Just BLR that gives stage to wannable standup comedians to talk for 5 minutes each.

The fee:

We have to pay 200 INR as entry fee. In this 100₹ is for the event and 100₹ is said to be the cover charge for the pub against which we can buy anything. However there is nothing- absolutely nothing we can buy for 100 INR inside the pub, except a bottle of water which is cleverly priced at 59₹. (If it was priced at 50 INR we would have bought 2 bottles, at 59 INR we can get only 1 bottle free and second one if we want to buy we've to pay 20-30 INR extra which makes no sense as the cost of 1 liter water is lesser. No half liter bottle at 40₹ either

They could have offered a glass of juice or a samosa or something for 100 INR but there is absolutely nothing. One Masala Papad costs 250 INR.

The show: Supposed to start at 7.30, started at 8. Several wannable comedians were given 5 minutes of stage time each.

Most of them do not have any solid content. The comedians resort to cheap tricks such as

Extracting some personal information about the guests and then trying to humiliate them

Talking shit about adult things without sensing discomfort of the guests or taking any consent

None of them could make a decent joke that made audience laugh. Total waste of our time and money- Better watch these comedy on youtube where we can go to next video if boring. No point wasting time, money and then getting humiliated.

A girl had come with her friend to celebrate birthday and felt uncomfortable with all the adult jokes. Another couple left mid way. Time for organizers and comedians to interospect themselves a bit.

I have made several comedy/satire reels without talking about adult stuff or without humiliating anyone