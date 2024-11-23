First time visiting Standup Comedy in BLR (Just BLR, Brigade Road)
I visited for the first time an offline standup comedy event. There is a pub in MG Road named Just BLR that gives stage to wannable standup comedians to talk for 5 minutes each.
The fee:
We have to pay 200 INR as entry fee. In this 100₹ is for the event and 100₹ is said to be the cover charge for the pub against which we can buy anything. However there is nothing- absolutely nothing we can buy for 100 INR inside the pub, except a bottle of water which is cleverly priced at 59₹. (If it was priced at 50 INR we would have bought 2 bottles, at 59 INR we can get only 1 bottle free and second one if we want to buy we've to pay 20-30 INR extra which makes no sense as the cost of 1 liter water is lesser. No half liter bottle at 40₹ either
They could have offered a glass of juice or a samosa or something for 100 INR but there is absolutely nothing. One Masala Papad costs 250 INR.
The show: Supposed to start at 7.30, started at 8. Several wannable comedians were given 5 minutes of stage time each.
Most of them do not have any solid content. The comedians resort to cheap tricks such as
- Extracting some personal information about the guests and then trying to humiliate them
- Talking shit about adult things without sensing discomfort of the guests or taking any consent
None of them could make a decent joke that made audience laugh. Total waste of our time and money- Better watch these comedy on youtube where we can go to next video if boring. No point wasting time, money and then getting humiliated.
A girl had come with her friend to celebrate birthday and felt uncomfortable with all the adult jokes. Another couple left mid way. Time for organizers and comedians to interospect themselves a bit.
I have made several comedy/satire reels without talking about adult stuff or without humiliating anyone
