Impromptu speaking- book by Sundararaman Chintamani

If you are looking to improve your speaking skills- particularly impromptu speaking or table topics as they are known in toastmasters world, DTM Sundararaman Chintamani has written a detailed book exclusively on this.

The book is beneficial due to following reasons

The book lists real life applications of having to give spot speeches /talks without time to prepare



The book lists various ideas for generating table topics

The book guides you on taking part in toastmasters table topic contests

The book guides you how to structure your short speech for impact



The book guides you on dos and don'ts while delivering a table topic speech

The book has dozens of examples you can pick up and customize/build upon to be a table topics master or an organizer

The book is available for purchase on Amazon for about 300 INR

Essential info

Title: Impromptu Speaking: Master the art of speaking on the spot

Author: Dr Sundaraman Chintamani

Genre : Self help, Public speaking



ISBN

Publisher:

MRP: 300

No of pages: 142



Online purchase link

Book type: Paperback



