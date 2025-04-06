 Impromptu speaking- book by Sundararaman Chintamani - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Impromptu speaking- book by Sundararaman Chintamani

Sunday, April 06, 2025

If you are looking to improve your speaking skills- particularly impromptu speaking or table topics as they are known in toastmasters world, DTM Sundararaman Chintamani has written a detailed book exclusively on this.

The book is beneficial due to following reasons

  • The book lists real life applications of having to give spot speeches /talks without time to prepare
  • The book lists various ideas for generating table topics
  • The book guides you on taking part in toastmasters table topic contests
  • The book guides you how to structure your short speech for impact
  • The book guides you on dos and don'ts while delivering a table topic speech
  • The book has dozens of examples you can pick up and customize/build upon to be a table topics master or an organizer 

The book is available for purchase on Amazon for about 300 INR

Essential info

  • Title: Impromptu Speaking: Master the art of speaking on the spot
  • Author: Dr Sundaraman Chintamani
  • Genre : Self help, Public speaking
  • ISBN
  • Publisher:
  • MRP: 300
  • No of pages: 142
  • Online purchase link 
  • Book type: Paperback

Similar: Book review of Raga Chintamani by same author

