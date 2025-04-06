Impromptu speaking- book by Sundararaman Chintamani
If you are looking to improve your speaking skills- particularly impromptu speaking or table topics as they are known in toastmasters world, DTM Sundararaman Chintamani has written a detailed book exclusively on this.
The book is beneficial due to following reasons
- The book lists real life applications of having to give spot speeches /talks without time to prepare
- The book lists various ideas for generating table topics
- The book guides you on taking part in toastmasters table topic contests
- The book guides you how to structure your short speech for impact
- The book guides you on dos and don'ts while delivering a table topic speech
- The book has dozens of examples you can pick up and customize/build upon to be a table topics master or an organizer
The book is available for purchase on Amazon for about 300 INR
Essential info
- Title: Impromptu Speaking: Master the art of speaking on the spot
- Author: Dr Sundaraman Chintamani
- Genre : Self help, Public speaking
- ISBN
- Publisher:
- MRP: 300
- No of pages: 142
- Online purchase link
- Book type: Paperback
