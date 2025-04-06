Seawalk at Sasihithlu Beach (new | drone pics)

I had previously written about Sasihithlu beach. That was 3 years ago. Last November when I visited Mulki for Surfing lessons I noticed lots of construction work going on near Sasihithlu beach. Recently visited again to check what is going on- what I saw is below

A sea walk is being constructed at Sasihithlu beach.

Above is the current picture

Below was 2022 picture.

Watch a drone footage below. [Watch on youtube]

Sasihithlu beach has an entry gate and access control that says entry is open from 8 AM only. Those who visit earlier can walk across as of now, having to park their vehicle on the road. An earlier access will help morning walkers explore the area in peace.



On the other side is Padubidri Blu Flag Beach. If proper access can be given from that side to Sasihithlu beach we (people coming from Udupi side) can avoid a long detour by the highway. Hope authorities do something to this effect,

