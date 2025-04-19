Thumbay Hill: Mangaluru's hollywood spot!

Mangaluru has a mini hilly area called Thumbay. No one bothered about it till date but recently someone decided it will be great idea to put up a display board "THUMBAY" similar to HOLLYWOOD mark in Los Angeles, California.

We've seen so many boards come up everywhere- like I Love Udupi, I love Saligrama etc that serve as a selfie points for instagram crazy youngsters.

This THUMBAY board is at next level. As of now it is not very clear what are the objectives.

The Thumbay billboard is NOT visible from highway- need to go closer to take a look

Approach roads are narrow, not very suitable for cars

Trees are being cut, hill is being dug in this area. Its ecological impact is not known. I guess some construction will also come up- maybe a park or a viewpoint etc.

There are a few houses nearby, other than that nothing much to see or do.

A Thumbay Fest is also planned to draw attention and publicity towards Thumbay area. Somehow I feel all these will cause more harm than good. Mangaluru city will keep extending on all directions, hills will be cut to build buildings, we may face landslides during monsoon and other risks.

Let me know what you think.