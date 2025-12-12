Viral video on Modi's Udupi visit & express bus tactics!

Two of my Instagram reels went viral recently, sharing a brief below

#1 Modi's Udupi visit and incomplete road repairs

PM Modi visited Udupi on November 28. We were hoping all roads will be repaired but that didn't happen. Only road from Helipad to temple is fixed, other areas largely left as is. Some areas only partial repair was done. So made a reel on this that went viral amassing 300 K views. [Watch on Instagram]

#2 Express bus tactics- not stopping to drop but stopping everywhere to pickup passengers

Insights below