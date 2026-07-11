My thoughts on tipping culture

Tipping was supposed to be an extra payment you make to the staff if you are pleased with their service, if they do something extraordinary or out of the line to serve you. However, at present tipping is almost treated as mandatory activity and if you don't tip, you are looked down upon.

I see following concerns with tipping when we travel abroad to western countries.

#1 As such everything is insanely expensive in the west. A meal that costs 200 INR in India costs 20 USD or 2000 INR in USA/Canada. Already we are paying 10x more.

#2 Tax extra: 12 to 15% added as tax, sometimes service charges added extra, taking total to 20-25% over the amount shown in Menu.

#3 On top of this tip is expected- not 5%, 10%- but 25%, 50% or even more.

From the perspective of someone already paying 2500 INR for a 200 INR worth meal, another 6-10 USD as tip will feel very expensive and unreasonable when converted into INR. In India most people's daily salary will be around 2000-3000 INR, so spending whole day's salary on one meal is already unaffordable.

There is absolutely nothing extra staff do to deserve tip- the regular hai, hello, taking order, bringing food from kitchen and serving: These are standard operations for which they are paid a salary. If salary is low, not enough that is a different topic.

For those earning in Euro, USD, with salary averaging 90000-120000 USD/year (that is 10000 per month or 300-350 USD per day), 25-30 USD food bill is only 10% of their income, so they can afford to spare another few dollars as tip. But earning in rupee and tipping in dollar or Euro is a real pain.

On a single day, one will have 3 restaurant visits, 2 cafe visits, 2-3 cab rides, tour bus, guide, hotel bellboy etc- over 10-12 instances where tipping is expected. At 25$ per tip, that is 25000 INR per day in tipping budget alone, after paying for all the services which are already expensive if converted to corresponding value back home. Those saving whole year for one international trip simply can't afford to tip so much.

Restaurants should pay their staff well, maybe increase price of food by a dollar or two, but don't guilt trip visiting customers for not tipping.

Let me know what you think.