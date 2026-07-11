Trying to complete the alphabets with travel!

Trying to complete the alphabets... Countries I have visited, by English Alphabets





B: Bahamas, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei





C: Canada, Chile, China, Columbia, Costa Rica









E: Egypt





F: Finland, Fiji, France









H: Hong Kong, Hungary













K: Kazakhstan





L: Lithuania









N: Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway





O: Oman









Q:





R: Romania





















W : <No country starts with W>





X: <No country starts with X>





Y





Z:





There are no countries starting with W and X (Wakanda doesn't count). Q: If I visit Doha it will cover. Y only Yemen is there and it is hard to visit for Indians. Z: Zimbabwe, Zanzibar : should plan sometimes.