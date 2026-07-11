 Trying to complete the alphabets with travel! - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Trying to complete the alphabets with travel!

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Trying to complete the alphabets...  Countries I have visited, by English Alphabets

A: Albania,  Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan

B: Bahamas, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei

C: Canada, Chile, China, Columbia, Costa Rica

D: Denmark, Dominican Republic

E: Egypt

F: Finland, Fiji, France

G: Georgia, Germany, Greece

H: Hong Kong, Hungary

I: India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy


K: Kazakhstan 

L: Lithuania

M:  Macau, Malaysia,  Malta  Mauritius, Maldives,  Mexico,  Myanmar

N:  Nepal,   Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway

O: Oman

P:  Panama,  Peru,  Portugal, Philippines 

Q:

R: Romania

S: Slovakia,  Singapore,  South Korea,  Spain,  SrilankaSweden,    Switzerland

T: Thailand, Taiwan

U: UAE, UK, USA, 

V: Vatican city.  Vietnam

W : <No country starts with W>

X: <No country starts with X>

Y

Z:

There are no countries starting with W and X (Wakanda doesn't count). Q: If I visit Doha it will cover. Y only Yemen is there and it is hard to visit for Indians. Z: Zimbabwe, Zanzibar : should plan sometimes.

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