Trying to complete the alphabets with travel!
Trying to complete the alphabets... Countries I have visited, by English Alphabets
A: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan
B: Bahamas, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei
C: Canada, Chile, China, Columbia, Costa Rica
D: Denmark, Dominican Republic
E: Egypt
F: Finland, Fiji, France
G: Georgia, Germany, Greece
H: Hong Kong, Hungary
I: India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy
J: Japan
K: Kazakhstan
L: Lithuania
M: Macau, Malaysia, Malta Mauritius, Maldives, Mexico, Myanmar
N: Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway
O: Oman
P: Panama, Peru, Portugal, Philippines
Q:
R: Romania
T: Thailand, Taiwan
U: UAE, UK, USA,
V: Vatican city. Vietnam,
W : <No country starts with W>
X: <No country starts with X>
Y
Z:
There are no countries starting with W and X (Wakanda doesn't count). Q: If I visit Doha it will cover. Y only Yemen is there and it is hard to visit for Indians. Z: Zimbabwe, Zanzibar : should plan sometimes.
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