10 Potential issues with UPI MDR!

While Govt is hell bent on introducing MDR on UPI, the policy makers and decision makers seem unable to forsee how such a rule will change patterns.

#1 Increased tax evasion.

Merchant will ask for cash instead of UPI, customer will say I will give cash, I don't need bill, remove that 18% GST. This way tax evasion will increase. With more cash at hand, merchant will tell his/her supplier to take payment in cash, without invoice and the cycle continues.

Govt had sent income tax notices to pani puri vendors, vegetable vendors saying "you are getting lakhs of rupees in bank but not paying tax". With cash, no way to track any of these

#2 Increased cash handling charges

Banks will have to load ATMs more often- more cash printing and handling changes

#3 Reduced bank deposit amount, interest and tax

Beyond 3 withdrawals banks are now charging to take our own money from ATM. So someone who needs 5000 Rs will withdraw 25000 Rs because if he needs again he may be charged. With crores of people do this, liquidity in banks will drop. Banks will have less money to give as loans or invest elsewhere.

When there is less money in bank account, interest earned will be less. Govt charges income tax on bank savings interest- so with reduced deposits and interest, tax earned by Govt also will drop

#4 Fake notes & pocket theft will boom

If everyone returns to cash, those who can print fake notes will have gala time. Thieves who do pickpocket or robbery will have gala time. More load on law enforcement, more inconvenience to everyone involved

#5 Price will increase across the board

So far merchants had 2 pricing- if you pay by credit card 2% extra, cash, UPI no extra charge.

Now UPI above 2000 INR will cost them, but they can't maintain 3 prices- one for credit card, one for UPI, one for cash. Govt will take them to task if UPI MDR is passed on to merchants. Also it is hard to track which customers buy more than 2000. So to avoid these complications merchants will simply increase the price across the board by 2%. Even those ready to pay with cash will have to pay more.

Fuel stations across the country have already declared they will pass the burden to consumers. Govt has no way to ensure merchants do not pass this cost. While businesses with 20-30% margin (like restaurants) may be OK to pay MDR, those operating on wafer thin margin will resist this, fairly so.

#6 Load on system will increase

Software cost is same irrespective of a user transferring 1 INR or 1 lakh INR. But with charges above 2000 INR, most consumers will try to split the transaction so that at a time only 1999 is transferred. If a 20000 INR transaction is split into 10 2000 INR transactions, unnecessarily load on UPI infrastructure increases 10x. Already apps have surfaced that split a large payment into multiple smaller payment of under 2000 INR.

If some of them fail, again too much stress on both merchant and consumer.

#7 May impact overseas implementation

UPI is being offered in Singapore, France and other overseas destination. Once the consumers there learn that eventually we will be charged for UPI just like it is happening in India, they will be more cautious and adoption will be impacted.

#8 Many scenarios like Mutual Fund & stock investment not factored

If a user transfers 75000 INR from his/her bank to his/her broker demat account, broker has to pay 300 INR MDR but broker has not made any profit from this transaction- at least not yet. Unless user does some trading broker is losing. SEBI mandates brokers to transfer unused money back to bank account once every 3 month, so again 300 Rs broker will lose. Next day customer transfers amount back- another 300 INR gone. This is not sustainable by brokers- Zerodha's Nitin Kamath has already raises concern on this. Transactions like security deposit or investment are not outright profit to the receiver, so MDR will be a burden on them.

#9 Loss of goodwill

Indians are already burdened with E20 petrol issue, paper leak issue, high taxation, poor infra, corruption, inflation, petrol price issue, lack of Govt accountability and several other issues. Adding UPI MDR to the list is like spraying salt on a wound, it will wipe out whatever remaining goodwill BJP Govt had.

Nirmala Sitaraman saying "no burden on consumers" is not holding as people know the truth- ultimately consumers have to pay. Petrol bunk owners have already refused to accept UPI and there is nothing Govt can do to control them. BJP Govt could have chosen some other time to roll out this UPI MDR tax.

#10 Secret benefits of UPI get nullified

With people shifting towards cashless economy, banks, Govt saved lots of money

- Less cash printing, transportation, loading, ATM operation cost

- Less branches, staff needed

- More money left in bank for better investment and loan

- Higher tracking, data on how money is used, which could be used for advertising and other optimization solutions

- Reduced tax evasion

- Reduced incidents of fake notes, robbery

- Reputation for building and implementing something unique many countries do not have.

While there is a cost to run UPI infra, the benefits and savings to Govt and banks far outweigh the cost. The cost of running UPI ecosystem is negligible in Govt's list of expenses. Govt can provide for this expense by some simple measures such as

#1 Cut PM's publicity budget by 5%

#2 Cut freebee schemes of the Govt

#3 Cut 15000 per MP, per Month telephone allowance and other govt expenditures





Let us see how this UPI MDR implementation rolls out from October 15. Let me know your thoughts.