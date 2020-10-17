My tweet on WhitehatJr goes viral

For the first time, one of my tweets went viral. Thousands of people got to see it as it was shared on linkedin, whatsapp groups, instagram, fb groups and so on. This post explains the phenomenon and some thoughts around the same.

What went viral?

It was a tweet about WhiteHatJr, an edutech start up company. I tweeted that instead of paying their fees in cash I will offer stock option of the company my kid will open.

Refer image below. To understand more, you need some background information.

WhiteHatJr is a very new startup company in Edutech (Education Technology) space. They offer online coding classes for young kids and claim by learning coding from them, kids may earn big salaries like 150 crores from companies like Google by the age 9 to 13. You might have seen their advertisement during IPL match where a kid develops some apps and several businessmen fight in front of the house trying to buy the app the kid has built.





WhiteHatJr was recently acquired by BYJU, another high value Edutech startup, for USD 300 million. With covid closing physical schools, online teaching has great potentials and both these startups are putting all possible efforts to maximize their income by massive media campaign designed to convince parents to pay for these online courses hoping that will secure their kid's future.





What is Wrong with WhiteHatJr?

Several companies do tricky and unfair marketing. Deo companies advertise you can get sexy girlfriends just because of their perfume. Fairness creams show girls will get great jobs just by becoming white and so on. Marketing is almost always about trying to trick prospective customer into buying your product or services. There are colleges offering 2 year course teaching people how to do it. MBA Marketing). If all brands were to be 100% honest in what they do or offer, most people from marketing team would have been jobless, so is media who get ad revenue from brands. So it is common brands try to glorify things and promise moon. Thankfully consumer awareness is also increasing. A decade or two earlier there was no effective social media to counter a faulty ad or misleading information. Today people react immediately and express their opinion if they feel something is wrong. So brands need to be careful on what they put out. Tanishq is a recent example.





W.r.t WhiteHatJr, there is nothing wrong trying to sell computer courses to kids. But the brand drew criticism for following reasons/actions

- Promising never heard of results for kids learning coding (9-13 year old kids getting 150 crore from Google, while Google pays only 15 crores to its CEO)

- Using its financial and PR muscle to suppress anyone who is raising a concern- like trying to ask who is Wolf Gupta, who earns 150 crores from Google

- Advertising to hire teachers who are not required to have coding knowledge, to teach coding

- Undermining reality that coding is more about critical thinking, problem solving and innovation, not just learning how to use an algorithm or set of tools to make an app. It takes fair bit of maturity before someone can become a reasonably respected and successful coder.

- Aggressive marketing without any materialistic exhibits or evidence to back their claims.





All these and then Byju pumping in 300 millions, which would now be used for more aggressive marketing caught attention of parents and general public, who began questioning things and raising concerns.





It was at this juncture I put a casual tweet in reply to another tweet on the topic. [ Tweet Link ] At that time I had no idea it will go viral. But internet god had different plans.