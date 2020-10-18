Tata Motors dealership needed in Udupi
Tata Motors is India's 3rd largest car seller as per September 2020 figures. In recent few years Tata Motors has launched several wonderful products. I had the opportunity to attend media review of Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Hexa. Harrier & Altroz we were not invited. Most of these cars have excellent safety ratings, lots of cool features, nice modern design and have won hearts of potential customers. But Tata Motor's limited dealership network is surprising. Even with existing dealership there's lots of negative comments online about the service levels.
Tata Motors hasn't bothered to establish enough dealerships or service centres in coastal Karnataka. I say in a village 25 kms from Udupi. As I evaluated buying a Tiago, I realized that nearest Tata Motors dealership is in Mangalore, 100 kms away from my home. This was the deal breaker because visiting Mangalore from my home requires 200 kms round trip journey that costs 1000 Rs in fuel, crossed 3 toll booths- about 200-250 Rs in toll, and almost a full day of time wasted in all these.
Image from https://www.autopunditz.com/indian-car-sales-figures-september-2020/
Udupi has dealership and service centres of following car brands.
- Maruti Suzuki (Abharan Motors)
- Renault
- Hyundai (Kanchana Hyundai)
- Mahindra (Karnataka Agencies)
- Honda cars (Shama Honda, Ambagilu)
- Kia (ARM Kia, Katapadi)
- Toyota (United Toyota)
- Ford (Kauveri Ford)
- Volkswagen
Leave a Comment