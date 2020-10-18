Tata Motors dealership needed in Udupi

Tata Motors is India's 3rd largest car seller as per September 2020 figures. In recent few years Tata Motors has launched several wonderful products. I had the opportunity to attend media review of Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Hexa. Harrier & Altroz we were not invited. Most of these cars have excellent safety ratings, lots of cool features, nice modern design and have won hearts of potential customers. But Tata Motor's limited dealership network is surprising. Even with existing dealership there's lots of negative comments online about the service levels.

Tata Motors hasn't bothered to establish enough dealerships or service centres in coastal Karnataka. I say in a village 25 kms from Udupi. As I evaluated buying a Tiago, I realized that nearest Tata Motors dealership is in Mangalore, 100 kms away from my home. This was the deal breaker because visiting Mangalore from my home requires 200 kms round trip journey that costs 1000 Rs in fuel, crossed 3 toll booths- about 200-250 Rs in toll, and almost a full day of time wasted in all these.

Image from https://www.autopunditz.com/indian-car-sales-figures-september-2020/

Udupi has dealership and service centres of following car brands.

Maruti Suzuki (Abharan Motors) Renault Hyundai (Kanchana Hyundai) Mahindra (Karnataka Agencies) Honda cars (Shama Honda, Ambagilu) Kia (ARM Kia, Katapadi) Toyota (United Toyota) Ford (Kauveri Ford) Volkswagen

Out of top 10 OEMs, 8 have their dealership in Udupi. Only Tata Motors and MG don't have dealership. Nearest ones are Mangalore, Puttur, Shivamogga, Sullia, Shivamogga, Sagara. Nothing in Udupi, Kundapurua, Karwar etc. Mostly because of this majority of people in Udupi end up buying WagonR or other Maruti cars, or mostly Hyundai/Renault budget cars for their needs.





Tata Motors have Aravind Motors in Kundapura, who sell commercial vehicles. It is Ok if they don't build large showrooms- at least proper service centres should be setup. For purchase we can go to Mangalore one time, but it is pain to go there for every small issue or service needs.







