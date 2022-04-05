 Kannada Kudru island near Kundapura - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Kannada Kudru island near Kundapura

Tuesday, April 05, 2022

Kannada Kudru is one of the several islands in and around Kundapura. Kannada Kudru is now connected via a bridge and is just about a km away from NH66 near Hemmadi.

Kannada Kudru is inhibited- there are a few houses. The island is also known for sand mining. Lots of trucks arrive here and carry sand sourced from riverbeds by locals. Sand mafia is strong in the area- they keep an eye on visitors.

What is there to see at Kannada Kudru?

Kannada Kudru is NOT developed as a tourist spot. There is nothing much you can do here. You can drive around, enjoy the scenery, take some photos and return. I have visited Kannada Kudru a few times during the past 1 year- at the eye level there isn’t anything extremely attractive that you should go all the way there. But when passing through NH66 between Kundapura and Baindoor, it is definitely worth a small diversion.

Drive: You can enjoy the drive as long as the road takes you. After crossing the bridge, turn right for a shorter path where you can see NH66 bridge and sand being loaded onto trucks. If you turn left, you can take a longer route deep into the island and reach the very end where you can see more river water on all 3 sides. 

Photograph: You can try photographing the island, boats, bridge etc. You will find scenic coconut plantations on the way to Kannada Kudru. Island is naturally greener post monsoon and a bit dry in summer. So plan your visit accordingly.

There are numerous islands or Kudru s in and around Kundapura. Most are not inhibited. A few like Kannada Kudru and Bangarukudru are worth a stop when in the area.

How to reach Kannada Kudru?

Follow google maps, take left turn from highway near Hemmadi while coming from Kundapura side. There is a board "Kannada Kudru"

Watch a short drone footage of Kannada Kudru below [Watch on youtube]

Nearby: Maravanthe beach * Gangolli * Ottinene * Kodi beach seawalk *

Leave a Comment

No comments

Appreciate your efforts and interests to comment. Comments may be moderated due to increased spam. Will ideally respond to comments within few days.Use Anonymous option if you don't wish to leave your name/ID behind- Shrinidhi

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.