Budget Hotel La Flor, Margao Goa

Hotel La Flor is a budget hotel in Margao (Madgaon) town in Goa. We stayed there 2 nights and here is my findings and review.

Why did I select Hotel La Flor?

As I was scouting for places to stay in Margao, Hotel La Flor was fairly affordable, had vacancy and had pay at property option. Hence I booked it without much thought. Hotel La Flor costs around 1500 INR per room per night (could vary a bit based on AC/Non-AC)

While I had booked 1 room, later I wanted 1 more room as few relatives decided to join. I messaged them and they agreed to accommodate our request. This was good for us as Goa was getting sold out due to republic day long weekend.

Facilities to expect at Hotel La Flor, Margao, Goa

Adequate parking: There are spaces for several cars in the vicinity- not a gated parking, not covered, but you have to park by the streets nearby. No security either, but we could park our car closeby without any issues

Decent rooms: Rooms are basic but decent. Nothing exceptional.

Things we didn’t like at Hotel La Flor

Railway track nearby: Railway track is just 50 meters from hotel La Flor so every now and then you will get to hear the roar of trains passing by.

No mineral waters included. Filtered water was provided in used water bottles on demand

Breakfast included but just one plate idli/toast, a banana, a tea or coffee. Anything more it is chargeable. This is fine- for 1500 INR a night we can’t expect buffet breakfast.

Things that could have been better:

We selected a NON AC room but there was no discount compared to the price quoted on booking.com for AC rooms.

Second room we booked direct- they would have saved 20% commission given to booking.com but we got no discount

Some insulation to windows to reduce noise of running trains will make the sleep more comfortable

Consider giving at least 1 bottle mineral water per room per day or give RO treated water.

Summary: La Flor is a decent budget hotel in city center not too far from the train station and public transportation, with all basic facilities, including restaurant and parking. You can consider your stay in Madgaon. But be advised beach is 6-7 kms away

Location:

Hotel La Flor is about 2 kms from Margao railway station, 2.5 kms from Margao bus station.

You will find restaurants and other essentials within 1km of Hotel La Flor in Margao

