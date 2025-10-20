 Galaxy Inn luxury hostel in Yerevan - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Galaxy Inn luxury hostel in Yerevan

Monday, October 20, 2025

Compared to ultra low budget hostel in Tbilisi, Yerevan I opted for a pod hostel.

Galaxy Inn hostel gets you a high tech fancy capsule to sleep in. 

Good things:

  • Decent locker space
  • High tech capsule with mood lighting, TV, etc
  • Kitchen access & very good bathrooms 
  • Most key places like Republic square etc are within 1-1.5 kms radius. 

Not so good things:

  • Locating the entrance is bit hard- takes effort as it is not easy to see. 
  • Kitchen is basic- good for heating only- Fridge, Microwave and kettle is available, no gas stove, so can't cook anything serious. 
  • Can't speak inside the hostel- have to go out. The capsule they could have made sound proof, so that we can speak from inside.
  • We get a smart card for access but this doesn't work on main door. Need to wait for staff to manually unlock the door while entering each time. 
  •  Staff doesn't seem to have a dedicated room- they sleep in empty capsules if there're no customers or sleep on the chair. 
  • I felt air circulation is very less or nill inside the capsule with door closed.
  • Because it is underground and cabins are closed, mobile signal was very weak.
  • No 3 pin plug points for charging laptops- had to go to Kitchen for the same 

Watch a reel below [Watch on instagram]

Galaxy inn has about 20 odd beds in the basement and is a good place to stay overall- you may have to climb up if lower beds are not available. 

