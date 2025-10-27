Getting lounge access spouse guest

You maybe a premium customer for the bank and might hold a credit card that gets you lounge access, but your family members who might travel with you do not qualify- It feels odd to ask them to wait outside while you feast and relax at the lounge. So what to do?

Option 01: Get a premium credit card that gets you lounge access for guests as well.

If your current credit card doesn't allow guest access, upgrading your card is a way to flex and get your loved ones into the lounge. This option is very suitable and convenient as you can use it for any of your family members- parents, in laws, spouse, friends etc. While this is easy to say, premium credit cards don't come easy. Premium credit cards with unlimited lounge access & also guest access will have hefty annual fees, eligibility criteria w.r.t salary, cibil score, minimum spending required etc. So if you don't qualify or don't want to spend more, you've to look for other options.

Option 02: Get add-on/supplementary card:

If you know whom exactly you want to get lounge access, say your spouse, then it is easier to get an add on card in their name.

Pros: Easy process, lesser fees

Cons: This add on card will share credit limit, lounge access count etc from your main card- so if you were eligible for 4 lounge access per quarter and you get an add on card for your wife, together you will have 4 lounge access per quarter and not 8, so in 1 single trip (2 pax access lounge while going, 2 entries while returning) you will exhaust your quarterly lounge access. Not suitable if you and your spouse are frequent travelers.

Option 03: Get a standalone credit card for your spouse- works best if your spouse also has income and qualifies for a decent credit card.

Option 04: Pay: If nothing works, you can get a paid entry into a lounge for your guests- may cost between 2000-4000 INR depending on city & lounge operators. Will cost a bit but you don't have to feel guilty leaving them out. Might be OK if the usage is very little- like once an year- instead of paying 5000 INR as annual fee for a card, better pay directly to lounge operator.

Aware of any other means?