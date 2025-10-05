Sevan lake day trip from Yerevan

Sevan lakes is a large lake in Armenia and is included in popular day tours. For about 10000-12000 AMD (2500-3000 INR) per person you will be able to take a seat in a group tour bus, visit Sevan Lakes and few other attractions along the way.

Arch of Charents- a small monument and viewpoint

Garni temple- 1500 AMD entry fee extra

Symphony of stones- interesting spot - 300 AMD entry fee extra

Geghard Monastery

Lake Sevan & lunch spot - large lake

Sevanavank monestery- great view of the lake

Dilijan old town & Russian time statue

#1 Arch of Charents is a view point by the hill- standard hill view.

Arch of Charents is constructed in 1957 in memory of Armenian poet Yeghishe Charents

A few shops exist near this spot. I saw some cats as well.

#2 Garni temple is an ancient temple

Our second spot was Garni temple. There was a 1500 AMD (5 USD) entry ticket. Garni town is some 30 kms from Yerevan. Some 500 meter walk needed from parking area- the temple has several huge pillars and a largely shallow interiors- no idol, no anything. One person was playing musical instrument inside. We can take a walk around the temple.

Besides the temple there are some ruins and samples of local houses which had a systematic way to supply hot waters.

#3 Symphony of stones

An area which sounded like inverse of Ireland's Giant Casueway. The campus is about 500 meters long, we can walk by the rocks and see the stones in inverted position hanging from of the cliff. Entry fee is 300 AMD. If you want a ride in an electric caddy, you can get one for 500 AMD per person.





#4 Geghard Monastery

Didn't find anything special about this place.

#5 Lake Sevan & lunch spot

Sevan is a super large lake- occupies lots of space on map. But at eye level below is what you get see. We stopped at a restaurant by the lake, which was naturally overpriced. A bowl of white rice and cup of curd cost me 3850 AMD (11 USD)

#6 Sevanavank monastery- great view of the lake from an elevation. Need to climb some 200 steps

The view

#7 Dilijan old town & Russian time statue

We stopped at a town called Dilijan. We were shown a carving which had a face hidden inside an outer circle.



Watch the video below.