Tbilisi's cheapest: El hostal: 4$ a night: review

We stayed at a super cheap hostel in Tbilisi. El hostal was the name, located near Rustavali metro.

The cost was 54 GEL for 5 nights (20 USD total or like 350 INR per day). It was not a great experience, but it helped us keep our stay cost super low.

The problems:

#1 The bed is very cheap, uneven and not very comfortable. Of course what else we can expect for 350 INR a night?

#2 Most guests tend to party till late, sleep late and wake up late. We may have day tours starting at 8 AM so we've to get up at 6, eat something and leave, but they complained we make lots of noise. 4 PM in the evening I was talking on phone, one lady came and said "my husband is sleeping, go out and talk"

#3 Bathroom we can use 15 mins max. I was done in 7-8 minutes still host said "you're not supposed to use it". When asked which one I am supposed to use, he had no answer. A bit of racism/hatred towards Indians seem to be true. Host almost threatened to evict us, despite explainig to him that we didn't make any noise.

#4 Wifi stopped working on day 02, when reported, host was like "I don't know". So had to spend 10 GEL and buy a local sim card. Till we checked out WiFi issue was not resolved.

#5 The property lists under 2 different names-probably to evade tax. Not sure

#6 There were rats running in kitchen- not the most hygeinic place

#7 Couple of times we thought of shifting to another place- a hotel nearby costed 10x more at 4500 INR per night. There were other hostels available within 2-3 kms radius for about 1200-1500 INR per night but we just needed place for sleep and checking out and checking in some place else again would spoil our day trips and extra logistics effort late evening or early morning.

#8 Another couple that check in didn't like the place and check out next day, cutting short their planned stay. Most other residents are not tourists but workers.

#9 Bathrooms also small, bare minimum.

#10 There is no locker available. Your bags have to be left near the bed at your own risk. Carry proper locks.

The good things:

Extreme low budget, 350 INR per day, only reason I decided to cope up with some of the inconveniences

Walking distance from airport bus stop as well as metro station

Cable car station to hill is next door

Provision to cook, dry cloths

Old town and various attractions are 3-4 kms away, can take a bus.

Conclusion: If you can afford to spend a bit more, book something else.

