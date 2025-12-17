Rangoli Garden village theme experience, Jakkur, Bengaluru

Rangoli Garden is a village themed park in Bengaluru. I recently visited their campus near Hebbal area, about 2.5 kms from Mall of Asia.

What to expect at Rangoli Garden?

Samples of various village homes- of blacksmith, shopkeeper, priest etc, village setups of weekly bazaar, scenes of villagers trading cow, farming and so on

Facilities available at Rangoli gardens:

Horse ride (kids only)

Tonga ride

Kids gaming area

A restaurant

Pottery class area

Restroom- basic- they should upgrade the quality as they collect 250 INR per person

A function hall

Replica of events like Kambala, fist fighting

Hastha Shilpa in Manipal gives similar experience. There are many other similar setups like Shilparamam in Hyderabad, Agadi Thota near Sirsi etc.

Got a pet cat Pink to pet. She was very friendly till she found a squirrel on a tree that she had to chase away. The horses were also friendly to pet.

Things to know while visiting Rangoli Garden

Entry fee is steep at 250 INR per person on weekend, 200 on weekdays. DSLR Camera 500 INR extra, car parking extra

Need to see from a distance, can't get close. No live experience (like real cows). No video/animations

All activities cost extra

Kambala setup was dry. A dual track with mud water would have made the setup more authentic.

You will be done in about an hour or so exploring Rangoli Garden. If you stop for food and activiites add another hour.

Reaching Rangoli Garden: Rangoli garden is about 2.5 -3 kms from main road. Best is to reach GKVK by bus and take an auto. There are some buses that go close enough.