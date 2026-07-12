Curious Case of Saudia Airlines

I was checking flight options to Casa Blanca, Morocco. Saudia is the airline providing cheapest one stop option from Bengaluru.

However, I see following challenges.

Earlier we book, cheaper should be the ticket, but however, Saudia fare for next 3 months is about 46000, but if we try to book for 2027, it costs 56000+.

Plus there are multiple and conveniently timed flights for next 3-4 months, but only few options for early 2027- longer connection, lesser frequency.

Saudia has a stopover holiday program, but this can be availed only if travel date is within next 90 days. If I want to plan and book 9 months in advance, we can't avail stopover holiday. No clarity if we can book now and add stopover later.

So best is to wait for travel dates to come nearer and not to book in hurry.

Saudia seems to be the only viable airline to fly to Morocco from India- Etihad is 2x expensive, other options are to fly via Europe. Air Arabia flies to Moroco but not offering connecting flights from India.

Saudia route is away from middle east conflict zone but some risks are still there, of war related disruptions. Will wait and watch. Thought about sharing these with you.