Ambara gudda entry banned

Ambara Gudda is a small, lesser-known hilltop near Kollur, Karnataka. Unlike its popular cousin Kodachadri, Ambaragudda doesn't get any tourist crowd. Very few people who knew its existance would visit. However, of late even that is banned, as forest department has banned entry of visitors into Ambara Gudda.

Karnataka Govt officially simply ban the entry if they can't make money from entry tickets. So many waterfalls, hills and other natural spots are simply banned- the ban info is not shown in highway, not announced in media- you will see it only after reaching the spot driving 100s of kms.

However there is no one to enforce this ban. Those who come all the way usually ignore the banner and proceed. You will have to trek uphill about 2-3 kms to reach the peak. The road is damaged so even two wheeler ride is tricky, but if you are confident about your offroad and uphill riding skills try at your own risk.

You can search internet for some old pics of Ambara Gudda.

Access info: difficult by car, better go by bike.

There is a waterfall enroute to Ambara gudda as per google maps but locals said the falls is difficult to access.

Nearby: Sigandur Temple * Kodachadri * Sigandur Bridge * Hirebhaskara Dam *