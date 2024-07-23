Arbi falls, Manipal near Udupi
Arbi waterfalls, when you see the picture or video, feels like it is somewhere far from the city in some forest. But did you know Arbi falls is just about 7 kms from Udupi town and 2 kms from Manipal in coastal Karnataka?
Udupi is a land of banned waterfalls- many popular waterfalls are often closed to public- Jomlu Theertha, Belkal Theertha, Kudlu Theertha, Arasinagundi and so many other falls are closed for public most of the time. Lucky we have Arbi falls not too far from city.
Arbi falls of Manipal is very seasonal and can be enjoyed only during the monsoon season. Later the water dries off so there won’t be much water to see. Beauty of Arbi falls is that you can hike as much as you like and trek deep into the forest.
Be advised Arbi falls is NOT deep enough to swim or take a bath. You can only dip your legs in water.
There were no leeches in Arbi falls when we visited in July. However, keep an eye open. Rocks can be slippery so proceed with caution. Any help is 2-3 kms away if you get injured.
There are a few temples in the area.
Arbi falls Manipal visitor info:
- Entry fee: None
- Timing: None
- Difficulty Level: Easy
- Trekking required: some 100-150 meters.
- Parking: Available, normal cars can go
- Can we reach using public transport? 2-3 kms walk needed from Manipal town/main roads, better hire an auto.
- Facilities available: None. A local was selling popcorn in water bottle near the Arbi falls entrance, other than that there are no facilities available.
The Arbi falls area is already getting littered by careless tourists throwing thrash everywhere. Please do not litter.
Other attractions nearby: Hastha Shilpa Heritage Museum * Salumarada Thimmakka tree park Manipal * Endpoint Park * Museum of Anatomy & Pathology *
