Arbi falls, Manipal near Udupi

Arbi waterfalls, when you see the picture or video, feels like it is somewhere far from the city in some forest. But did you know Arbi falls is just about 7 kms from Udupi town and 2 kms from Manipal in coastal Karnataka?

Udupi is a land of banned waterfalls- many popular waterfalls are often closed to public- Jomlu Theertha, Belkal Theertha, Kudlu Theertha, Arasinagundi and so many other falls are closed for public most of the time. Lucky we have Arbi falls not too far from city.