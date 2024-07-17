Byju's job offers which seem fraudulent!

Going by what I see, Byju’s sales people have a salary package of 4 LPA in which only 20% is fixed- comes to about 6600 INR per month. After deductions they might be getting 5000-5500 INR if lucky. Rest is all variable, a portion of sales.. The linkedin posts say 50% of sales amount will be given to the sales person. Initially I thought the salesperson will get half of the entire course fee- this looked very tempting but unrealistic. If a customer pays 10000 for a course, 5000 goes to the salesperson and Byju’s covers everything else (course material preparation, teacher’s pay, administrative cost, non-sales employee salary, rent, payment gateway charges etc etc) with just 5000 INR? Later I saw in another post that only 50% of downpayment is given to the salesperson, not the entire course fee.





What happens if a customer wants to cancel their course? Salesperson have to give back his earnings?

If a customer pays 100% upfront without any down payment & EMI would the salesperson get 50% of it?

Job posters say “no upper limit” to variable earnings- then how is the salary capped at 4 LPA?

Is a sales person allowed to offer say 40% discount if he/she is willing to give up their portion of the earnings?

Byju’s motto is to sell “whenever, wherever, however” as per their own admission, not “sell right product to right customer at right price & time”

Byju Ravindran’s urge to his salesmen to be “Education counselors and should not hard sell” holds no ground if staff are not paid well and are dependent on sales to make ends meet.





What kind of fairness can we expect from Byju’s sales people who don't even earn 10k per month and have to sell by hook or crook to make ends meet? Most Byju courses cost from 4000 to 26000. Assuming 10% down payment and rest on EMI, down payment will be between 400 to 2600 INR. 50% of that is 200 to 1300 INR. In order to reach advertised earning potential of 1 lakh INR per month, a salesperson has to sell anywhere between 80 to 500 courses (depending on type of course & its fee)- that is easily 4 to 21 sales each day. To close 21 sale at 1% success rate, we’re looking at 400 t0 2100 cold calls each day- if you’re working 10 hours a day and have to make 400 cold calls, you will hardly get 90 minutes per call- an impossible feat. Given Byju's current reputation and crisis, anyone who is aware what is going on in EdTech and Byju's won't be keen to buy their courses as there is no guarantee tutors will be paid, classes will be held, refund will be issued or any other promises will be fulfilled by the company.What kind of fairness can we expect from Byju’s sales people who don't even earn 10k per month and have to sell by hook or crook to make ends meet?

Byju's also hasn't settled F&F of employees who left/were fired, hasn't deposited TDS and PF money, struggling to pay salary for remaining staff, so it is anyone's guess how promptly the sales folks will be paid their due.



Won’t a sales person have higher earning potential if he/she tries to sell insurance policies instead of Byju's courses? Do share your thoughts.





Read this post on " LinkedIn

Disclaimer: personal assessment based on publicly available information. Please use your discretion.