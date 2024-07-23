Goa monsoon flooding update July 2024

I visited Goa for 3 days in mid-July 2024. Below are my findings w.r.t monsoon, flooding and viability of visiting Goa right now.

This year, 2024, monsoon started a bit early, from May end itself, unlike 2023 when it began June last week. Heavy and non stop rains have caused lots of waterlogging and flooding in the coastal belt.

Goa-Karnataka border flooding: On my return journey to Udupi in a bus, the movement of vehicles was stopped for sometime in Goa-Karnataka border near Karwar. The water was flowing on the highway. After some half an hour of waiting, vehicles were allowed- at their own risk- bigger vehicles like buses and trucks mostly managed to wade knee deep waters-while smaller vehicles had to either go back or proceed with extreme risk. Many bikers, small vehicle owners were waiting by the roadside either for help or waiting for water to recede.

Life within Goa city- coastal folks are used to heavy monsoon, so it is not a big deal. However, expect several areas to flood a bit, making it difficult to travel. Locals are very supportive- vehicles voluntarily slow down so as not to splash water on pedestrians.

The sea is rough. Warning signs are put up everywhere NOT to swim. Access to beach are also inundated in many places so you’ll have to park a bit away and walk carefully.

Of course, off season means most beach side shacks, restaurants etc are closed, so you will need some exploration to find a place to go if you’re going to far away areas.

Most of the waterfalls, trekking trails authorities close citing safety concerns, so your exploration options are limited.





Landslides: The day I returned from Goa, there was a landslide near Ankola at Shiroor and highway was closed for about a week. There were news of floods and landslides in Amboli area and various other roads connecting to Goa.

One upside is hotel rates are cheaper in monsoon.





My 2023 August visit to Goa was lot more convenient as rain intensity was less.



