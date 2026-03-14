Planning international travel for 2026

If you have already planned an international trip or planning one for 2026, what to do now considering the current ongoing war in middle east and fuel crisis around the world?

The answer depends on multiple factors- explained in this reel below [watch on instagram] or read the detailed analysis in the post below.

Checkpoint 1: Have you already booked your flight, stay etc? If Yes, read further, if no, do not rush to make new bookings. Hold for few months and watch out how global scenarios develop and then make a fresh decision.

If you've already booked your tickets, now you've to decide between cancelling them vs proceeding with your plans.

Checkpoint 2: Is your tour destination is directly impacted by war? or Flight to your destination is via middle east?

(Destinations such as UAE, Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia and such destinations either directly impacted by war or are located very close to war-zone without a safe flight passage)

2A: Answer is Yes AND your travel is within next 3 months (Till end of June 2026): Then cancel your tickets, take refund, cut your losses and wait. Because even if war is to end in March 2026, it will take time for normalcy to return

People already stuck need to be sent home

Airports, property and infra that is damaged need to be fixed

Airlines may have to reschedule based on latest availability, limitations, restrictions, demand etc

Oil production that has been halted need to resume, global supply should restart and fuel prices should come down

Local tour operators, attractions, transport facilities should come out of the shock, shake themselves up and be ready to accept tourists

2B: Answer is Yes AND your travel is for later part of 2026 (July onwards)

Then do not rush to cancel. Do not make any fresh bookings, hold on and watch for developments for another month or 2 before deciding.

(Destination is not impacted by war and flight part doesn't involve a transit through middle east)

Then you've to decide based on your risk appetite.

Destinations in South East Asia, Northern Europe, Canada, South America etc are not directly impacted by war and it might be safe to proceed with your tour. However you will face below risks

If fuel supply shortage sustains you will have tough time getting a taxi or public transport or tour bus at reasonable price.

Airlines may cancel flights or reschedule to save on fuel and ensure maximum load/profit

If there is massive drop in tourists from wealthy countries some attractions may shut down

Risk of some other unpredictable developments last minute impacting your travel.

These minor risks any seasoned traveler should be able to handle - keep some buffer time, keep some extra cash, hope nothing goes wrong but be prepared with plan B if required.

If you can take that much risk, I would say proceed with your plan with optimal hope and maximum caution.

If you don't want to take any risk, writing off some loss in cancelled tickets is more manageable than risk of something going wrong and getting stranded in remote location, then cancel and wait for further developments.

This article on CNN suggests we should go ahead and book our future tickets. But I feel it is funded by travel companies worried about loss of business. Use your discretion.

Let me know your thought process.