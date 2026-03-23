What happens if all of us STOP SIPs?

Every article on financial websites insists we should keep investing in SIPs despite market tanking every other day.

Let us understand why everyone insists we keep insisting- market will collapse otherwise. FIIs are selling consistently and without SIPs, mutual funds will not have money to buy those shares. This would result in further crashes, which has its own pros and cons...

Pros- From one point of view, instead of investing regularly and see the value erode further as market crashes, maybe better wait for sometime, let market crash as much as it wants and enter once situation improves. Our SIPs should not fund FIIs exit- let them sell for a loss, for much lesser price- we should preserve our cash and buy when shares are a lot cheaper few months down the line.

Cons: No one knows where market bottoms- tracking it daily, trying to decide what to do is a pain for many people, particularly those who have day job and can't track market. For them, investing regularly and let mutual fund manager decide is lot simpler, even if it means few % lesser earnings.

Let me know what you think on this?