Which part of the world is safe to travel in 2026?

If you're wondering where to go in 2026, below map depicts current situation.

Middle east is a NO NO due to ongoing war & airport closures

China is reported moving its military assets near Taiwan- [Details here] not sure when this will escalate into a war.

Cuba, central America is tricky as Trumph said USA may target Cuba next. Mexico had a cartel issue, Venezuela already under stress

Russia-Ukraine war hasn't ended yet and is in fourth year.

Mainland Europe feels fine, but should get proper flight there avoiding middle east

Greenland- Trump has on his radar

Canada feels safe- need to get proper flight

South America and Africa are fine, but getting decent flight there without having to go through middle east, Europe or America is tricky

Oceania seems fine, just that flights to this part is usually expensive

South East Asia is also fine, but many countries have reported petrol shortage- so taxi service, transportation, tour buses might be expensive

What do you think? Making any travel plans for 2026?