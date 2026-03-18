Which part of the world is safe to travel in 2026?
If you're wondering where to go in 2026, below map depicts current situation.
- Middle east is a NO NO due to ongoing war & airport closures
- China is reported moving its military assets near Taiwan- [Details here] not sure when this will escalate into a war.
- Cuba, central America is tricky as Trumph said USA may target Cuba next. Mexico had a cartel issue, Venezuela already under stress
- Russia-Ukraine war hasn't ended yet and is in fourth year.
- Mainland Europe feels fine, but should get proper flight there avoiding middle east
- Greenland- Trump has on his radar
- Canada feels safe- need to get proper flight
- South America and Africa are fine, but getting decent flight there without having to go through middle east, Europe or America is tricky
- Oceania seems fine, just that flights to this part is usually expensive
- South East Asia is also fine, but many countries have reported petrol shortage- so taxi service, transportation, tour buses might be expensive
What do you think? Making any travel plans for 2026?
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