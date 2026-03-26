Best dividend stocks of 2025-26

Dividend is a key part of investing in stocks- for long term investors, dividend ensures a steady inflow of money while their capital is held up in stocks.

However, dividend is not guaranteed income. Many companies do not even give dividends. Dividend also varies year by year depending on a company's profit and what portion of that board of directors decide to give it back to shareholders vs reinvest into something else.

During 2025-26, below are some of the share that have given me maximum dividends. Any dividend over 7% means better return that putting that money in fixed deposits.

Dividends are declared at multiple times through out the year- like 1st interim, 2nd interim, final etc on a date chosen by the board.

Dividend yield is a function of how much you invested in that stock vs what total dividend did you get. If you manage to average out a stock during market correction your dividend yield will go up a bit. Most of the PSUs give very good return as they are into steady profitable business and their majority stakeholder is Govt, which can use this money for other expenses.

Below are the stocks for which I got maximum dividend in 2025-26

ITC and Vedanta are other two popular stocks for dividends- need to see how much final dividend they will announce in March/April. As of now I've got under 5% from both of them. Vedanta is scheduled to split into 4-5 smaller companies, so I guess dividend will also be splitting. ITC has crashed from 400 to 300 INR but hopefully their profitability and dividend will continue past trend.

One company, Taparia tools is said to be giving out lots of dividend, but that company trades in very small volume and it is almost impossible to buy that share

No one can guarantee next year you will get similar or better dividend. Invest at your own risk after due analysis.