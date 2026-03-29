 First golf experience at Lalit Goa - eNidhi India Travel Blog

First golf experience at Lalit Goa

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Having taken over 6 learning lessons (1 in Prestige Augusta, Prestige Golfshire, Clover Greens Hosur, Zion Hills - Kolar, 2 at The Lalit, Goa), I finally decided to play the full game. (I had booked to play a full game at Prestige Augusta, but they said they don't have anything for rental and I can't play unless I bring everything myself)

 

Expenses involved in playing golf:

  • Green fees: Covered by credit card issuance company if your credit card is having golf as a benefit. Costs around 1500-2000 IN. This green fee is like an entry fee for using golf club.
  • Golf Kit rental: A proper golf kit costs upwards of 50k ₹ to purchase, goes as high as 1.5 lakhs depending on brand. Unless you have one, you have to rent it from the golf course. The Lalit charged me some 590 ₹ for the 9 hole game.
  • Caddie: 590 Rs for a 9 hole game. A staff member who follows you around the course, carrying your golf kit, guiding you, searching for ball if it is lost, keeping a score card etc.
  • Golf balls: Each golf ball costs around 200 ₹ if you buy online. The Lalit sold me a pack of 3 balls for about 590 ₹. Next game I can use the same set, not having to rent it or buy again. Golf balls often get lost during a game- if it falls into a pond, or gets lost among vegetation and can’t be found etc.
  • Colour of the balls also matter- white is easy to spot from distance among the golf field, trees etc- yellow looks nice but usually hard to spot-red is another attractive colour but not sold often.
  • Buggy rental: You can hire a buggy to move around the golf course- costs another 1200 ₹- saves time, effort- I opted to skip it this time. Without this you will have to walk a few kms all around the golf course, one hole to another. On a hot day it will be less comfortable. Early morning or winter days this is manageable if you are fit person.

I had to pay around 1700 ₹ extra to play 9 holes. Next time I will save on golf balls and tee, so will save some 600-700 ₹ next time.

Plus cost of traveling to Golf club, some expense for food & refreshments

Handicap score: The Lalit didn’t give me any handicap scorecard. Other golf clubs in Bengaluru were insisting on handicap card, membership etc. The Lalit was relatively easy.

We started from first hole, I followed caddie’s guidance, tried to hit the target- I took 1 or 2 or even 3 in some cases attempts more than standard- good for first timer I guess.

There were instances where the ball went out of the golf course into trees and woods by the side. Staff helped locating it, moved it to a position from where striking is possible.

The Lalit Goa’s golf course has 9 holes. Those who want to play 18 holes need to play it in 2 sets to complete 18.

Par: Number of strikes within which you are expected to reach the target (ball falling into the hole)- Depending on distance, complexity of terrain and time taken by expert golfers, par count is decided- like 4, 5, 6 etc. Less experienced golfers will take a few more strikes. I took 2-3 more attempts than standard. If you hit with one strike extra, it is called bogie.

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