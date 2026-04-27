When to invest in mutual funds vs direct stocks?

Reasons to invest through mutual funds instead of stocks

1. International market- You can invest in China, US, Taiwan, Japan, Europe and other markets through Indian mutual funds, because buying stocks directly in these markets is a complicated process. Also we won't have time to track so many markets and make buy/sell decisions. Indian mutual funds invest in funds that invest in these markets- (FOF or Fund of Fund concept)- so we can invest into these mutual funds and get some benefit of international markets.





2. Individual stocks are very expensive

In some sectors, like say Defense- most of the popular stocks- HAL, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach are all priced in 1000s of rupees. Just to buy 1 share you will need several thousand rupees. Whereas we can buy Defense sector Mutual Fund or ETF for a small amount and get to invest in these shares.





3. You don't understand a segment

There are many mutual funds focused on specific segment-like banking, power, consumption, defense etc. If you do not have expertise in these sectors, better to invest in Mutual Funds and let fund managers make the decisions.





In Small cap there are thousands of companies- very tough to track them individually and decide which ones to invest- best left to Mutual fund managers





4. You don't want to operate a demat trading account

Operating a demat trading account costs AMC charges every year, usually in thousands. Unless you plan to invest good amount, buy/sell regularly and make some profit, better option is to let Mutual Fund manager manage it.





5. Time: Trading happens during specific timing- like 9 AM till 3.30 PM which is working hours for most of us. If we can't actively buy and sell stocks during these timing, best to invest in MF





6. Taxation: While direct share buying/selling attracts capital gain tax, Mutual fund ICDW returns come under income tax. If you do not have a taxable income or want to invest in names of a family member who doesn't have taxable income, you can opt for the ICDW option and save on tax.





Reasons to invest directly in trades

#1 Full control- you get to decide everything-which one to buy/sell, when, at what price etc. You might get more profit compared to Mutual Fund if you are lucky and can time the market well. You can put a limit order and buy/sell at specific price, which is NOT possible in Mutual fund





#2 Regular dividend income- Some stocks give regular income via dividends. Mutual funds do have ICDW option for regular returns but it is at fund manager's control and not yours





#3 Take extremely calculated risks

You strongly believe a specific small cap co will grow bigger in years to come- you can buy that stock directly and wait. Mutual funds usually spread across dozens of stocks and you will have no control.





#4 Shareholder benefits

Shareholders get voting rights at company AGM, shareholders may get some free gifts or discount coupons if the company choses to and if you hold enough shares, you may even get a seat in the board!- such benefits won't be available to mutual fund customer





You know how to monitor news, market movements and can take right decision in right time