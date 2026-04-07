Kairali Tourist Home, Guruvayur

Kairali Tourist Home can be your preferred stay option while visiting Guruvayur. My experience staying here for 2 nights is as below:

Good things:

About 400 meters from main Guruvayur temple, walking distance

AC & NON AC rooms at reasonable price - around 900 (non AC) to 1500 (AC) per day

Decent rooms

Unlimited drinking water

Decent restaurants within 500-600 meters

Kairali Tourist home has a fixed Check in at 3 PM and check out 2 PM. For our arrival at Saturday 5 AM and departure Sunday afternoon, we had to book for 2 nights. Most hotels in Guruvayur and other places are like this only. Almost impossible to find a 24 hour check in check out hotels.

WiFi was working fine in 3rd floor but not in reception area.

Rooms are spacious. We took NON AC room for Saturday morning and AC room for Saturday evening, so had to check out in between and check in again. They could have upgraded us or provided us AC room without remote first so that we don't have to check out and check in. I guess they will have their own way of operating, so it is fine.

I liked drinking water cans kept outside.

Only 1 towel was provided per room though we were two. We had our own so didn't ask for more.

Overall Kairali Tourism home is a good value for money stay option near Guruvayur temple.