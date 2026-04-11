10+ Places of interest around Thrissur & Guruvayur, Kerala

If you are visiting Thrissur, Guruvayur and have an extra day or two half days to spare after visiting key temples, below are some places worth visiting, within 20 km radius.

#1 Punatthur Kota: About 15-20 Elephants are housed in the campus- we can't go close, no feeding, no rides either. Can take a walk and watch them from distance and come back. 20 INR per person ticket and parking extra. Elephants taking part in the popular Thrissur Pooram are from this camp.

#2 Speedway Thrissur: Go-karting center- they have single seater and double seater karts, costs 500 INR onwards. For 600 ₹ you can do 10 laps in a two seater. After few laps it will be boring- as steering is very tough and same laps again and again without much competition will not be very exciting.

#3 Sobha City Mall: Nice 3 floor mall with good food court, cinema and shops. If you have spare time left before catching your return train, bus, spend your time here.

#4 Adat Padam viewpoint: Wide open area with paddy fields- nice to visit nature spot post monsoon. Nothing much to see in summer. Our taxi driver refused to go closer citing roads are bad. (regular red soil road)

#5 Wetlands: Just close to Shobha malls- you may spot some birds, flower etc- Best post monsoon.

#6 Vilangan hills: Small hilltop with kids play area, camel and horse cart rides, walking trail, few watchtower and sitting areas. Some food items available for purchase- entry ticket 20 ₹ per person. Good spot for sunset

#7 Ancient Cave in Chovvanur: Very small location- nothing significant.

Watch a reel

#8 Farm Villa: 200 ₹ entry fee per person- dozens of different birds and animals- you can pet the animals, feed fishes, feed some birds so that they come and sit on your arms, watch some snakes and other exotic animals. 200 ₹ feels expensive, but I guess they need money to feed all the animals all the days. Good if you have an hour to spare and love animals

#9 Marine World Public Auditorium: Will cost 600 ₹ per person (Aquarium + Deep wonders ride)- collection is decent. Other activities and food purchase extra. Expect queues- Fine to visit if you have kids or love seeing fishes and other aquatic creatures.

Watch a reel [Watch on Instagram]

#10 Beaches : Chavakkad Beach, Edakadiyur beach etc: Nothing special, standard beaches

#11 Palayur Church: St Thomas Church is a nice campus to stop by for sometime on your way back

Map link here