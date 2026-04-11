Guruvayur temple visit planning guide

If you are planning to visit Guruvayur temple in Kerala, below are the essential things you should know.

Reaching Guruvayur: You will not find direct bus to Guruvayur from big cities like Bengaluru or Mangaluru. Thrissur is the nearest town (25 kms from Guruvayur) well connected by train and bus network. Get off here and arrange your transport to Guruvayur (Govt buses and local trains available). We took Harmony travels, got off at Kunnamkulam while going from Udupi (Guruvayur is about 10 kms from Kunnamkulam)

Stay: Several hotels are available within 500 meters from Guruvayur temple, so you can plan to stay closer and just walk to the temple at your convenience, than booking far and needing a taxi to visit the temple. We stayed at Kairali Tourist Home.

Dress code: Strict dress code applies. Normal shirt and trousers also not allowed. Go prepared. I didn't see any option to rent.

Mobile not allowed: Cloak room available, charges 10 Rs per mobile phone, 10 Rs per bag etc. But they don't have locker- all bags and phones are kept in the open. You should pray that your expensive phone is not lost or damaged-not aware of known cases of theft but still feels uncomfortable leaving them exposed.

VIP Darshan: Regular visit will have a large queue most of the time- you need lots of luck to get darshan sooner. There is a VIP entry option at 1000 INR per person- again this doesn't guarantee faster access- VIP Darshan has a separate queue and timing (like opens only at 7 AM)- so you've to buy ticket and wait in VIP Queue while regular darshan devotees proceed to Darshan.

Food: Veg restaurants are available in large numbers in Guruvayoor unlike most of Kerala, so this a good thing

Most shops are also around main temple area for your shopping

Secondary temples in Guruvayur are within 1-2 kms radius from main temple- if you can walk a bit great, else hail an auto to go to next temple.

Other attractions nearby: Elephant camp * Farm Villa Mini Zoo * Aquarium * Beaches * Church *

Related: 10+ places to visit near Guruvayur and Thrissur *