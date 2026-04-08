Pension fund schemes are flawed-beware!
If you are a working professional in your 30s and 40s, particularly in private job, investment advisors will be after you to buy their pension plans. They present it as a solution to get steady pension income when you retire.
Below is how most pension schemes work
- You invest a fixed amount every year for a pre-determined duration (ex: 2 Lakh every year for 10 years), total 20 lakhs you've to commit to the plan during your working life
- There will be a deferment period, say 15 years (you will get return only from 16th year)
- After deferment period you get a steady income till you reach the age of 85
Below are the problems with above pension plan
- Just to get back the money you invested, you should live for minimum 8 years post annuity (in this example, age of 65) (if taxation and inflation is factored, it will extend even more)
- 2.5 lakh per year or 20k per month sounds decent, but inflation adjusted, 20 years from now its worth effectively 78000 ₹ (6500 ₹ per month) at 6% inflation. After 40 years it is worth 25000 ₹(2k per month). No one tells you this.
- There are a dozen different rules that apply-
- You can't withdraw at will
- If you lose your job and can't invest for a year or two in between, penalties apply or your plan may lapse.
- You have to invest on a specific date-can't wait for market to crash,
- Surrender value is very less
- Part of your investment is taken towards fund management fee and other charges
- Too many fine print and hidden rules to deal with when you want your money back
Solution:
Open Demat account, start investing directly in shares.
- Select 5- 10 good quality stocks known to give decent dividends (6-8% or more)= Details here
- Invest every year when you have money, whenever market crashes
- Do this for 10 years, invest 20 lakhs in equity and you will get about 1.6 lakhs per year in dividend alone (assumed at 8%, might vary a bit depending on stock)
- 1.25 lakh long term capital gain is tax free each year. You can sell a small portion of your equity every year and reinvest. 1.6 L dividend + 1.25 L capital gain is more than 2.5 lakh pension fund was giving you. Dividend is treated as income- if you;re not working post retirement, then there won;t be much tax on dividend (unless it crosses taxable rate of 12.75L per year)
- If you don't need the money reinvest
- Share value increases over time, you can sell some in case of family emergencies, else let your capital grow
- Even pension fund operators put your money in stock market, keep the profit and give back a small portion as return to you
- Mutual fund investment with SWP is an option- but the difference is dividend income is treated as income tax (up to 127500 exempted from income tax) , while mutual fund returns are capital gain. (max 1.25 Lakh exempted per year on Long term capital gain)
Let me know what you think.
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