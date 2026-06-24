Hostels in Canada- Experience, Review

This post shares a general summary and review of various hostels in Canada I stayed during May-June 2026.

The Clarence Park, Toronto: Was my first booking- but they said they couldn't charge my card and asked for another card. Indian credit cards need 2 factor authentication, so they may not be able to charge without OTP/PIN. I promised to pay on arrival, but they wouldn't listen, so asked them to cancel.

Zen Hostel: Toronto: After above experience, booked Zen Hostel, next cheapest option in Toronto. But Zen Hostel cancelled 2 months after my booking and paying in full (Booked in Feb, cancelled in April)-My booking here was abruptly cancelled, without any explanation. Maybe they were overbooked, maybe they didn't want an Indian customer- not sure. I had to scramble and book another one- Samsun Toronto was a good option I found. After few weeks Booking.com refunded what I had paid for Zen Hostel.

Samesun Toronto: Excellent hostel-stayed there for 3 nights total.

Samesun Toronto has kitchen access, breakfast included, storage room, open area, access card etc. Samesun Toronto is some 3 kms from Union Station in Toronto downtown- you can walk or take a tram (3.3 CAD). Lots of shops nearby for food.

First time I got room in 4th floor- No elevator, so had to climb stairs all the way. Second time got in 2nd floor- much better. Rooms are basic- a small balcony/window provides view of Toronto Tower. At almost 5000 INR per night, it is bit expensive that few other hostels. They took my card and charged 0.01 CAD as security deposit.

Hi Halifax:

When I was researching for stays in Halifax, I couldn't find any hostel. Hotels were very expensive. I was almost set to abandon Halifax from my plan and go somewhere else. Eventually I found Hi Halifax and booked. At around 4500 INR per night, not very cheap but reasonable by Canada standards

Hi Halifax has nice kitchen, they don't serve breakfast like other hostels, but coffee is free in the morning.

Hi Halifax has a coworking room- excellent for those who have to work

I had some trouble locating washrooms, but eventually found out

No staff after 7 PM till 7 AM. If I had arrived few hours late I had to coordinate a lot for my check-in

Via Rail Canada station is nearby, a supermarket is nearby, Indian restaurant is some 500 meters away, harbor is walking distance away, so overall, good option in Halifax

Auberg le Treehouse, Montreal

The name treehouse is misnomer. There is no treehouse, It is a regular hostel. Have to climb two stories to reach, with no clear marking outside the building.

Indian restaurant is nearby, kitchen access is good, washing machine access is there, but you've to buy washing powder from them for a few CAD

Auberg Le Treehouse do serve breakfast, but both days I couldn't try it- one day my tour pickup was 6.45 AM, second day train to Toronto was 6.45 AM, while breakfast will be ready only by 7 AM

In general Canada stay felt 2x expensive compared to my Europe trip stay expenses in early 2025. But that was off season and 1.5 years ago. Rupee devaluation also contributed to my expense.