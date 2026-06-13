Niagara falls Helicopter ride & View experience

Helicopter ride during Niagara Falls visit (from Canada)

Helicopter ride is an optional activity during your visit to Niagara falls. Helipad is bit far from waterfalls. Most tour buses take you to helipad area and drop you off and pick you up if you plan to take the ride. At times there will be a queue to wait. Helicopter ride gives an amazing top view of the Niagara falls from different angles. Costs around 170-210 CAD per person.

Niagara falls helicopter ride video [View on Instagram]





Helicopter Ride cost and booking:

Helicopter ride during Niagara Falls was not in my plan. It costs around 12000 INR (170 CAD after discount). I was told it costs 210 CAD without discount on getyourguide, plus you've to plan transport to helipad and back. While in bus towards Niagara Falls I took a spot decision to try this helicopter tour, after assessing I may never visit this part of the world again, I had never been in a helicopter (microlight planes Yes) and didn't want to regret later.

The helicopter ride barely lasts about 10 minutes, flying from helipad to Niagara Falls, entering US Airspace briefly for a better view and then returning to base.

When I visited, there was a 10-15 minutes wait time with 2 helicopters in service, so I could view how people are boarding and how to plan for best spot.

Getting the front row seat during Niagara helicopter ride:

The helicopter can seat 4 people in the back row, 2 pilots and 1 more tourist in the first row. They sell 5 tickets per helicopter and the front row seat next to pilots gets maximum view, due to glass frame of the helicopter. In the second row, 2 people who get window seat will get decent view and those sitting the middle will have to scout for view in between other tourists.

Getting the front row is tricky- can't be guaranteed. In my case, I was alone and was to board along with 2 other couples. Because of this setup, the couples chose to sit with each other in second row and I got front seat without having to ask for it or fight for it. Front row seat is full paisa vasool.

View of Niagara Falls from helicopter- more pics

Standby for another post on Niagara Falls ground visit