BMTC bus breakdown & double charges to fare paying male passengers

BMTC makes fare paying male passengers buy another ticket in case their buses breakdown...

I boarded a bus in Uttarahalli to go to Majestic on Monday, paid 28₹ for the ticket. The bus broke down nears KIMS after Devegowda petrol bunk.





Conductor tried giving refund, but his handheld device was slow or hanging.





I had a train to catch, so couldn't stand there and wait. Boarded another bus, but ticket issued on previous bus is NOT valid, had to buy a new ticket.





How hard it is to allow customers reuse the ticket in case of bus breakdown.. conductor of broken bus can put some mark on tickets n inform conductor of next bus.





Meanwhile free traveling women easily got off the bus and boarded another. Officially they are not supposed to- they need to get their old ticket cancelled first. (Else conductor can be questioned why he has issued 30 free tickets where there are only say 10 women in the bus). But no conductor can explain all these to women on the road.





Fare paying male passengers are forced to cough up for another ticket because BMTC can't put a simple process to handle breakdown situations.





BMTC website has issues accepting complaints.

- Only 100 kb file can be uploaded

- Many of the bus numbers are not listed

- Finally complaint won't get accepted- you will get error

Have written an email to BMTC not very sure if they even care to reply. Have got an acknowledgement and reference number so far.

Let us see.