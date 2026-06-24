Personal item: Airlines in America need to get their act together

I feel airlines in America- both north & south, need to get their act together. Below are the current concerns

Problem 1: No standard size for personal items

Budget and semi full-service Airlines in America and Europe no longer allow 7 kg cabin baggage. Most airlines only allow a "personal item" that fits under seat in front of you. Problem is while airline seats are pretty standardized, different airlines have different size limit for the personal item. So while your personal item may fit under the seat in-front of you, it may not clear the baggage sizer set up by the airline. Or worse, in a trip, it will clear one airline but may not clear 2-3 other airlines.

Problem 2: Cabin baggage cost might be as much as 50-75% of your ticket cost

A cabin bag from Toronto to Cancun costs 110 CAD on Flair airlines if paid at airport, that is 50% of flight ticket cost. An 80 kg passenger who paid 200 CAD for a flight ticket now has to pay another 100 CAD for 7 kg bag- this makes entire travel uneconomical. Passengers now have to check ticket price of full-service airline before booking tickets with low-cost airlines.

Problem 3: Enforcement is random

At times you pay for cabin bag but airline staff do not enforce any size and weight limit on other passengers- you feel you might have managed without paying extra

At times you think you can manage, bag turns out to be 200 gram extra or 2 cm extra, you are now forced to pay an enormous amount at the gate

After getting inside the plane there is no enforcement- people keep their personal item also in overhead luggage storage. If there is no space overhead, you may be forced to gate check-in your paid cabin baggage and wait at destination for bag to arrive on baggage belt.

Europe is slightly better- most of the airlines have same dimension limits

Asia is even better, there is no concept of personal item yet. Most airlines allow 7 kg cabin bag free (Fly Arystan had 5 kg limit)

My request

Airlines in America should do the following

#1: Standardize dimensions for personal item and cabin bag, so that people don't have to buy different bags for different airlines

#2: If someone pays, airline should ensure there is overhead space for their bag- else refund money

Let me know what you think...