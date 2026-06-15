Air France fresh experience 2026, Blr- Toronto
My last flight in Air France was in 2015, 11 years ago. That time I got to experience their Premium Economy between Delhi and Paris. On that flight they made me pay some 6000 INR extra for luggage, because I had one bag of 28 kgs while I was eligible for 2 bags of 23 kg each but their Chennai Delhi leg code share partner Jet Airways didn't tell me anything and accepted my bag. At Delhi I wasn't given an option to rearrange my bag and was forced to pay. On my return KLM flight delay made me wait n run around for next flight at Abu Dabhi airport, as Etihad delayed reissuance of the ticket. After that experience I had decided to avoid Air France KLM if I can. Read more about my earlier Air France Premium Economy experience here.
Since then most of flights were in Lufthansa, Singapore airlines, Etihad, Qatar and some budget airlines. Largely avoided AF-KLM.
Recently for my trip to Canada, Delta codeshare ticket operated by Air France (India-Canada leg) and Virgin Atlantic (Canada to India) was the cheapest option. So decided to take a chance and try Air France again.
Air France Experience 2026
Web Check-in:
International flights used to open for web check in 48 hours prior. Now only 24 hours prior.
Air France seat selection is funny.
- For regular seats, their description is "benefits of standard legroom".
- Last row seats next to toilet without a middle seat are sold at a premium saying "there is no middle seat"
At Blr Airport Air France Check-in counter staff were amused why I am not going directly to Mexico but going to Canada first and then Mexico. Had tough time explaining it was cheaper that way. They were also amused how I booked 9 months advance for very low price and showed up and how will I manage my trip without a checked bag. After taking some time I was eventually let through
System assigned an aisle seat. I got an exit row seat with extra legroom for the first flight without paying extra after talking to check in agent and a normal window seat for second leg
Food: No complaints, standard economy food. Air France display clearly shows what food they will serve and when. We can plan our sleep well without having to miss our food.
WiFi: Worked on India-Paris leg, didn't work on Paris-Toronto leg
Announcements were made in Kannada for Blr-Paris leg, which was good.
Aircraft assigned to Paris India leg was also pretty good and new. Usually many airlines deploy their oldest planes to India leg.
This time I had no checked bag, so didn't face issue like last time
Flights operated on time and no complaints overall. If ticket price is good, will consider them next time.
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