Air France fresh experience 2026, Blr- Toronto

My last flight in Air France was in 2015, 11 years ago. That time I got to experience their Premium Economy between Delhi and Paris. On that flight they made me pay some 6000 INR extra for luggage, because I had one bag of 28 kgs while I was eligible for 2 bags of 23 kg each but their Chennai Delhi leg code share partner Jet Airways didn't tell me anything and accepted my bag. At Delhi I wasn't given an option to rearrange my bag and was forced to pay. On my return KLM flight delay made me wait n run around for next flight at Abu Dabhi airport, as Etihad delayed reissuance of the ticket. After that experience I had decided to avoid Air France KLM if I can. Read more about my earlier Air France Premium Economy experience here.

Since then most of flights were in Lufthansa, Singapore airlines, Etihad, Qatar and some budget airlines. Largely avoided AF-KLM.

Recently for my trip to Canada, Delta codeshare ticket operated by Air France (India-Canada leg) and Virgin Atlantic (Canada to India) was the cheapest option. So decided to take a chance and try Air France again.

Air France Experience 2026

Web Check-in:

International flights used to open for web check in 48 hours prior. Now only 24 hours prior.

Air France seat selection is funny.

For regular seats, their description is "benefits of standard legroom".

Last row seats next to toilet without a middle seat are sold at a premium saying "there is no middle seat"

At Blr Airport Air France Check-in counter staff were amused why I am not going directly to Mexico but going to Canada first and then Mexico. Had tough time explaining it was cheaper that way. They were also amused how I booked 9 months advance for very low price and showed up and how will I manage my trip without a checked bag. After taking some time I was eventually let through

System assigned an aisle seat. I got an exit row seat with extra legroom for the first flight without paying extra after talking to check in agent and a normal window seat for second leg

Food: No complaints, standard economy food. Air France display clearly shows what food they will serve and when. We can plan our sleep well without having to miss our food.

WiFi: Worked on India-Paris leg, didn't work on Paris-Toronto leg

Announcements were made in Kannada for Blr-Paris leg, which was good.

Aircraft assigned to Paris India leg was also pretty good and new. Usually many airlines deploy their oldest planes to India leg.

This time I had no checked bag, so didn't face issue like last time

Flights operated on time and no complaints overall. If ticket price is good, will consider them next time.