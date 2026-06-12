Cancun Mexico- planning your visit & things to do

Cancun is a popular holiday destination in Mexico. Based on my 3-day visit in May this year, I am summarizing my findings and information that should help you plan your visit, if you chose to.

Why Cancun?

For me, Cancun was a convenient stopover on my way to Peru. As such Cancun attracts tourists from Mainland USA and Canada due to its beaches and mostly because things are lot cheaper in Mexico compared to USA or Canada. Stay, drinks, food etc works out cheaper than any beach destination in USA such as Miami.

Currency conversion:

Lots of shops in city, usually open till 6 or 7 PM. Convert a small amount in airport for immediate use, rest in city later. Card usage is available in popular spots, but lots of street vendors prefer cash.

Reaching city from Cancun Airport:

While you can always book taxi, cheapest way is to take a ADO Bus. For about 130 Mexican Pesos you will be dropped in the city center some 13 kms from airport. From here you can take a taxi to your hotel

Where to stay in Cancun?

Most of the resorts are located on a strip few kms from city center. Most tourists prefer their stay here and most tour companies offer pickup from hotels and resorts in this area. But these resorts are obviously more expensive than city hotels, but you will get easy beach access.

I stayed in a hotel in city, Hotel Tanaka, some 1 kms from bus terminal. This hotel was very basic, but there was an Indian restaurant, supermarket, forex shop etc nearby so I could manage. I had to walk 2 kms from hotel to designated pickup point for my day tour from Cancun.

Getting around in Cancun

Cheapest option is to try public transport buses and shared vans if you can communicate with driver where you intend to go.

You can book Uber, hail a taxi on the road for short rides

Cost of various things in Cancun

Stay: 3000 INR onwards for budget rooms

Day trips:

Tender coconuts- 10 USD at tourist hotspots, 100 Pesos or 550 INR at less popular destinations

Locker rental and Cenote access: 10 USD

Cost of 1 sprite can at tourist spots: 3 USD

Cost of a buffet meal at tourist spots: 19 USD

Airport to city by bus:

1 liter water: 19 Mexican Peso in supermarket (100 INR), 2x-3x in tourist spots

Popular day trips from Cancun

Below are the 2 most popular day trips from Cancun. Both involve visiting some ancient Mayan ruins, taking a dip in Cenote (under the rock ponds) and some shopping, wine tasting and other activities.

Chichen Itza, Cenote & Valladolid Tour

Tulum Ruins, Cenote Mariposa, Playa Del Carmen

Mexico City vs Cancun

If you are trying to chose between 1 Mexican city to visit, Mexico City is far interior, known more for historic spots while Cancun is more of beach destination and leisure site. I've not been to Mexico City.





Other things to remember while planning your visit to Cancun:

Be aware there was some clash going on between Locals and Govt at Chichen Itza when we visited

Stay alert on the news as drug mafia related incidents might happen once a while

Reportedly there was a crocodile attack on tourist in one of the cenotes

Cancun is tropical area, very hot

Cancun can be reached from India one stop over, but such flights tend to cost a lot- easily 1.5-2 lakh INR for a return ticket. Best is to fly in from USA or Canada when you visit these countries.

Language will be an issue if you don't know basics of Spanish. Use apps.

Few incidents related to drug mafia and tourist incidents