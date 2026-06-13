Montmorency Falls, Quebec, Canada

Montmorency falls is a popular daytrip destination from Quebec, Canada, as well as part of Quebec City Day trip excursions from Montreal.

Montmorency falls drops off Montmorency River and this waterfall is taller than Niagara Falls by about 30 meters (83 meters vs 53 of Niagara Falls) but is not wider. Visitors can view Montmorency falls through multiple ways

- View during boat cruise from Quebec. Most boat cruises start from Quebec harbor front will show you Montmorency falls from the river, from a distance. Not much fun though.

- Go there in person- take cable car. Montmorency falls is about 15 mins drive from Quebec City. Cable car takes you uphill, then you can walk closer to waterfalls and walk on a suspension bridge built right on top of Montmorency falls. This will give you top-down view. This option needs additional cable car ticket and more time- most day tours won't give you so much time.

The cable car takes you to a spot some 500 meters away from falls, so again there will be walking from cable car station to Montmorency falls area.

- Go there in person, view from bottom. Once at Montmorency falls visitor center, you can walk to the bottom of the falls. On one side there is access till the bottom, on the other, there are steps that can give you elevated view.

I went there from Montreal as part of Quebec City Day tour package. Our guide advised us not to take cable car as it eats up more time and delays our next destination (Quebec City). Didn't have enough time to climb some 459 steps and go to top.

Facilities available at Montmorency: Montmorency falls Visitor center has a cafe, souvenir shop, kids play area, toilets and sitting area (both indoor and outdoor). I didn't see any ticket counter or ticket checking (our tour claimed Montmorency falls entry ticket is included). As you walk towards the falls, a photo frame, some sitting areas and a memorial showing history of the falls are located along the path.

Watch a video of Montmorency falls below [Watch on Instagram]





My tour was operated by Concord Tours & Travel and booked via GetYourGuide.