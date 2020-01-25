10 impressive features Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort





This week I spend 2 nights, 3 days at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort in Dharamkot, near McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh. This is Hyatt's latest property, first 'Resort' under Hyatt Regency brand and most elevated one in India. While we had great time at the property and I have more posts lined up explaining the rooms, nearby attractions and other topics, in this post I am listing some of the unique things/impressive features I could spot at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort. These features help Hyatt Regency Dharamshala differentiate from other properties and I feel they are worth a mention.Almost all hotel rooms require you to insert keycard into a designated socket to get power. This implies- A few seconds wasted during entry and exit to insert and take out the key card.- Can't charge devices when we have to go out.- Risk of locking ourselves out if we close the door without taking out the key card.At Hyatt Regency Dharamshala resort, a better technology is used. We don't need to insert the key card for power. Rooms are equipped with motion sensors and lights come on automatically as we enter and switch off if there's no one in the room. Of course we can switch them ON or OFF using dedicated buttons as well. Devices continue to charge even if we are not in the room. We can keep the key card safely in the wallet or pocket- needed while entering the room only.Himachal Pradesh being a hilly state, it is always cold. Swimming in cold water in a cold weather is not fun. Thus the pool at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala is built indoors and is temperature controlled to keep the water warm. Swimming here is always a pleasure.Hyatt Regency Dharamashala resort doesn't buy mineral water bottles. It sources water from nearby waterfalls, water is further purified and supplied to rooms and restaurants in re-usable glass bottles. This process saves about 80000 plastic bottles an year. Good for nature.An extension of the above is providing copper jugs and cups in conference rooms. Every other conference room I have seen provides small water bottles in large quantities. Hyatt Regency Dharamshala has taken good initiative to avoid plastic bottles and provide pure water in reusable copper jugs and cups.Cashewnuts (Kaju) costs almost INR 1000 per kg in retail market. Most hotels avoid it in their dishes or use it very sparingly. I have seen very very few hotels providing cashew in buffet lunch/dinner setup. Only other luxury hotel I have seen providing cashew nuts was Crowne Plaza Changi Airport Singapore. I was surprised and happy to find cashew nuts during lunch and dinner buffet at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort. They were fresh and tasty and the gesture shows that Hyatt Regency Dharamshala isn't trying to save a few rupees by avoiding expensive items.Hyatt Regency Dharamshala has exclusive tie up with Maharaja Sansar Chandra Museum near Kangra fort. Guests can enjoy a high tea here overlooking the Kangra Fort. Great experience to have during sunset time. Unfortunately we got a bit late when we reached here and it got dark.The 3rd floor rooms at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala offer an extended balcony with a green lawn, very ideal to let kids play outside while keeping an eye on them from the room. You will have space for kids as well as some privacy to do your work (or other things).Hyatt Regency Dharamshala has an elaborate kids activity centre spread across two floors. Caters to kids of all age groups, complete with video games, board games, a mini kitchen and trained care takersWe had an early morning trek to Bhagsunag waterfalls, followed by a Yoga session and breakfast. Good experience to have in the middle of natureThe in house Thym restaurant sources most of its essentials from local farmers. This helps them break away from monotonus luxury hotel taste and offer customized dishes with local flavors and taste. While we were there they had a Pahadi (mountain) theme dinner, a Tibetian theme lunch etc, with most of the items made from locally sourced ingredients.Standby for more posts from my Dharamshala visit with Hyatt Regency Resorts, Dharamshala