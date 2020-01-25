MG ZS EV SUV- Photos and Comparison with Kona

MG's ZS EV is being sold at two trims- Excite and Exclusive. Excite is the cheaper trim costing around 21 lakhs ex showroom Delhi while Exclusive costs about 24 lakhs ex- showroom. On road price could be about 20% more, 25 to 29 lakhs respectively.





Interesting to note that MG has priced ZS EV a bit cheaper than Hyundai's Kona electric SUV.

How does MG ZS EV compares with Kona? Quick summary below

# Parameter MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona 1 Motor 44.5 KWH 39.2 KWH 2 Claimed Range 340 km 452 km 3 Practical Range 220-250 kms 300-330 kms 4 0-100 kmph 8.5 seconds 9.5 seconds 5 Power 141 BHP 131 BHP 6 Torque 353NM 395 NM 7 Price (Ex-showroom Delhi) 21-24 lakhs 23.7-24 lakhs 8 Connected Car Yes No